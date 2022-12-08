New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/SRV): A new committee has been elected for the Karnataka State Wrestling Federation and B Gunaranjan Shetty has been elected as the President.

The new committee was elected unopposed in the elections held under the auspices of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Also Read | End Innings: Odisha – 423/9 in 50.0 Overs … – Latest Tweet by India Women Cricket Team.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, President of Indian Wrestling Association, congratulated Gunaranjan Shetty as the newly elected as the President.

The election was held under the guidance of Honourable retired District Judge Sri Ramachandra M, Returning Officer of the Wrestling Federation of India. In the gracious presence of Bhaskar Naik, Assistant Director, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka, Adhoc Committee President, V. N. Prasood, & Convenor R K Purushotham, and in the presence of Member M Loganathan.

Also Read | Desi Mia Khalifa? Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh's Latest Instagram Video Makes Fans Say That She Looks Ex-Pornhub Star!.

"For the past 50 years, the organization was not functioning effectively for the welfare of wrestlers in the state. In this background, the election process was conducted under the leadership of retired justices. This committee has completed the election process for 21 days and it is a matter of happiness that a new enthusiastic committee has been selected for the state of Karnataka which has been giving great contribution to the wrestling field of the country. This committee will function till 2022-26", said General Secretary of Wrestling Federation of India and In-charge of Election Committee V N Prasood.

B Gunaranjan Shetty, who has been elected as the president of Karnataka Wrestling Federation, said that without proper management and support, the field of wrestlers in our state is stagnant. "We have the important responsibility of providing the necessary facilities to the wrestlers of the state by giving it the necessary revival and developing the wrestling competition field of our state. He said that the team led by me will handle this effectively", he added.

Senior Wrestling Championship:

The Seniors Wrestling Championship is being organized at Vizag, Andhra State from December 21 to 25. To this event, the President informed that Senior Wrestling Championship Trials will be organized at Harihar on December 10 for the selection of wrestlers from our state.

Shetty said, "For the development of wrestlers of the state, the cooperation of private organizations and individuals interested in wrestling competition will be sought along with the support of the government. We are going to start an association office soon. Participants in wrestling competitions are mostly from rural areas. He said that our committee will take great care to facilitate his participation in the competition. He said that in a few days we will conduct state and national level competitions on behalf of the Karnataka State Wrestling Federation."

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)