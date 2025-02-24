PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement industry, has further expanded its operational footprint with the commencement of services at the Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) Depot of ACC, part of the Adani Cement Group.

Also Read | Maha Shivaratri 2025: What Are the 12 Jyotirlingas in India? Know Their Location, Story and Spiritual Significance of Each Jyotirlinga Temples Devoted to Lord Shiva.

This expansion is a significant step in Kaushalya Logistics' strategic growth plan, aimed at enhancing supply chain efficiencies and streamlining cement distribution across key regions in India. The Varanasi depot, established under the CCFA model, is the company's sixth location and eighth depot under this framework, reinforcing its commitment to supporting its partners with reliable and optimized logistics solutions. The depot is expected to handle over 20,000 MT of cement per month, ensuring timely deliveries and efficient inventory management.

With the cement industry witnessing strong demand growth, timely and seamless distribution is crucial. Kaushalya Logistics has been actively expanding its depot network, ensuring that cement manufacturers benefit from faster turnaround times, improved inventory management, and cost-effective supply chain operations. The company's dedicated focus on automation, digital tracking systems, and operational excellence has enabled it to provide end-to-end logistics support that meets the evolving needs of the industry.

Also Read | Udit Narayan's First Wife Ranjana Jha Files Maintenance Case Over Property Dispute Amid Kissing Controversy; Singer Alleges Extortion.

The latest addition in Varanasi is part of Kaushalya Logistics' aggressive expansion drive, which has seen the company launch 19 new depots in FY 2024-25 alone. With this, the total number of depots under its network has increased to 93, significantly strengthening its market presence and reinforcing its position as a preferred logistics partner for leading cement manufacturers.

Commenting on this Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "The commencement of operations at our Varanasi depot is yet another milestone in our relentless pursuit of operational excellence and network expansion. As we continue to strengthen our presence across key locations, our focus remains on delivering end-to-end logistics solutions that are efficient, technology-driven, and aligned with the evolving needs of the cement industry. The Varanasi depot further strengthens our ability to support ACC's distribution network and drive efficiency in cement logistics. This expansion further strengthens our capability to seamlessly facilitate cement distribution across India's diverse geographies, ensuring uninterrupted supply to key markets."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)