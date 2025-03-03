PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement industry, has commenced operations at the Buxar (Bihar) depot for ACC (Adani Group) under the CCFA model and at the Darbhanga (Bihar) depot for ACC (Adani Group) and Ambuja Cement (Adani Group) under the CCFA model.

With the commencement of operations at the Darbhanga depot, the company's total locations under the CCFA model have increased to seven. The Darbhanga depot for ACC (Adani Group) becomes the ninth under this model, while the Darbhanga depot for Ambuja Cement (Adani Group) marks the tenth. The Buxar depot now brings the total number of locations to eight and the total depots under the CCFA model to eleven.

The financial year 2024-25 has been a period of rapid growth for the company, with 22 new depots added to its network, bringing the total number of operational depots to 96. With this initiative, the company expects to achieve a monthly transportation volume of 3 lakh metric tons.

This expansion reinforces the company's commitment to providing seamless logistics solutions to leading cement manufacturers. By expanding its depot network, Kaushalya Logistics enhances its capacity to manage cement distribution efficiently, ensuring faster turnaround times and improved service delivery.

Commenting on this Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "We are excited to expand our operations with the commencement of the Darbhanga (Bihar) and Buxar (Bihar) depots under the CCFA model. This addition strengthens our network, reinforcing our ability to efficiently support leading cement manufacturers. With a total of 96 operational depots, we are well-positioned to enhance distribution efficiency and meet growing industry demands. This expansion is set to significantly boost cement transportation volumes, with monthly projections reaching 3 lakh metric tons. It will enhance distribution capacity, streamline operations, and support the growing industry requirements.

This expansion aligns with our long-term vision of scaling operations and optimizing supply chain management, we remain committed to strengthening our presence, leveraging technology, and delivering high-value logistics solutions to our partners while driving sustainable growth for the company."

