Business News | Kauvery Hospitals Launches Advanced Pulsed Field Ablation Systems in Chennai for Atrial Fibrillation Treatment in Tamil Nadu

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 17: Kauvery Hospital Chennai has launched two of the world's most advanced Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) programme in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant milestone in the treatment of heart rhythm disorders (arrhythmias).

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The programme introduces two of the world's most advanced PFA technologies-Medtronic PulseSelect™ at Alwarpet and Biosense Webster Varipulse™ at Vadapalani, the latter integrated with an advanced 3D cardiac mapping system.

This is the first time that both PulseSelect™ and Varipulse™, along with a 3D mapping-integrated PFA platform, have been introduced in Tamil Nadu. This milestone further reinforces Kauvery Hospitals' position at the forefront of innovation in cardiac electrophysiology and advanced heart rhythm care.

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To mark the launch, leading international electrophysiology experts from the United States visited Chennai and collaborated with the Kauvery Hospitals team to initiate the PFA programme and support the first procedures.

Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) is a next-generation treatment for heart rhythm disorders, particularly atrial fibrillation (AF), one of the most common cardiac arrhythmias. Unlike conventional ablation techniques that use heat (radiofrequency ablation) or extreme cold (cryoablation), PFA uses precisely controlled electrical pulses to selectively target and eliminate the cells responsible for abnormal heart rhythms.

This process, known as electroporation, enables targeted treatment of affected heart tissue while minimising impact on surrounding structures such as the oesophagus, phrenic nerve, and blood vessels. As a non-thermal technology, PFA represents a significant advancement in both safety and procedural efficiency.

With growing global clinical experience, PFA is increasingly being recognised as one of the most important recent advances in the management of cardiac arrhythmias.

The launch event was attended by Dr. N.S. Sivakadaksham, veteran cardiologist and Chief Guest, who welcomed the introduction of this transformative technology and highlighted its potential to improve outcomes for patients with heart rhythm disorders.

During the event, he also inaugurated Kauvery Hospitals' new "Heart Rhythm Package"--a specially designed, affordable evaluation programme aimed at enabling early diagnosis and expert care for patients experiencing symptoms such as palpitations, breathlessness, dizziness, unexplained fatigue, or episodes of rapid heartbeat.

The package has been developed to promote early detection and timely treatment, which can significantly improve long-term outcomes and quality of life.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Deep Chandh Raja, Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology, Kauvery Hospitals, said, "Three patients were successfully treated at both centers with these procedures. One of the patients is a 69-year female with recurrent palpitations for 2 years. She tried different medicines for her irregular heart beats without any success. PFA procedure was performed within one hour through a key hole access in the right groin. She got discharged the very next day on minimum medicines. The safety, efficacy and fastness makes PFA a unique technology. We are proud to bring this next-generation treatment to Tamil Nadu."

In addition to Pulsed Field Ablation, Kauvery Hospitals' Department of Cardiac Electrophysiology offers comprehensive heart rhythm care, including advanced diagnostic services such as ECG, Holter monitoring, and electrophysiology studies, along with specialised arrhythmia clinics. The team also performs a wide range of complex ablation procedures and device therapies such as pacemakers, defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronisation therapy. Supported by state-of-the-art 3D mapping systems and a multidisciplinary team, the department delivers end-to-end care for even the most complex heart rhythm disorders.

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, added, "At Kauvery Hospitals, we are committed to bringing proven, evidence-based innovations to our patients. Technologies that simplify procedures, enhance safety, and improve outcomes are central to our approach. The introduction of PFA reflects our continued commitment to delivering world-class cardiac care and ensuring access to the latest global advancements."

With the simultaneous launch of both PulseSelect™ and Varipulse™ platforms, Kauvery Hospitals continues to strengthen its leadership in advanced cardiac care, offering patients across Tamil Nadu, neighbouring states, and international destinations access to some of the most innovative heart rhythm treatments available today.

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