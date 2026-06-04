Business News | Kavya Keeran to Portray Actress Shivangi in Neeraj Pathak's 'Inspector Avinash 2

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: Kavya Keeran Excited About 'Inspector Avinash 2', Set to Play the Powerful Role of Actress Shivangi... There is tremendous excitement among audiences for the much-awaited web series Inspector Avinash 2. The upcoming season promises a gripping blend of action, emotions, drama, and glamour, making it one of the most anticipated releases.

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One of the biggest highlights of the series is its strong and talented cast, featuring renowned actors Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, Freddy Daruwala, Amit Sial, and Kavya Keeran and many more. Each performer is expected to leave a lasting impression with their powerful screen presence and remarkable acting skills.

Actress Kavya Keeran will be seen portraying the character of Shivangi, an actress whose role plays a significant part in the storyline. Speaking about her character, Kavya expressed her excitement, saying that Shivangi is an interesting and impactful role that has been beautifully crafted in the series. She is confident that audiences will appreciate her performance and unique portrayal. Directed by Neeraj Pathak, Inspector Avinash 2 is said to be inspired by real-life incidents.

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Kavya Keeran has consistently showcased her acting talent across Hindi and Odia films, web series, music albums, and short films. Her Odia film Bhoka received immense appreciation from both audiences and critics. Based on the real-life struggles of a lower-middle-class family during the COVID-19 pandemic, the film earned recognition at several film festivals, while Kavya's performance was widely praised.

She has also appeared in the one short movie alongside Sukhwinder Singh in the Hindi film Nartaki and will also be seen in the biographical film "Mahanayak" where audiences will witness a completely new side of her acting.

In 2020 Kavya received the Best Actress State Award from the Government of Odisha for her performance in the Odia film 'Khushi' and 'Raghu Sardar' she was also honored with the Chalachitra Award and the Indian Glory Award at the Indian Individual Excellence Awards for her outstanding work in Bhoka.

Earlier, Kavya appeared in films such as Ramratan, and Ishqiyat. Her presence in song and web series was also well received.

Kavya believes that before pursuing dreams, individuals should strive to become financially independent so they can maintain confidence during times of struggle and failure. She encourages women to recognize their inner strength.

Kavya Keeran considers Sridevi, Kajol, Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh as her inspirations in the world of acting. She believes that today's audiences are highly discerning, and artists can earn a special place in their hearts only through meaningful work and genuine talent.

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