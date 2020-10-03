Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): One just can't seem to get enough of the rapchick chemistry between Ananya and Ishaan Khattar. The much-awaited movie Khaali Peeli is now available on Zee Plex and it is making all the right noises.

The critics are touting Khaali Peeli as the movie that has all the ingredients of a complete entertainment package - impressive acting, masala packed story, mind-blowing music, sizzling on-screen chemistry and to top it all, an item song that is well set to be a nation's new favourite song.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape: Media Allowed to Enter Victim’s Village, SDM Denies Reports of Kin’s Mobile Phones Having Been Confiscated.

The movie has all the elements that people look for a Bollywood entertainer such as action, entertainment, comedy, dialogues, fun, music, and dance.

Khaali Peeli does not disappoint in any aspect. Both Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are outstanding in the movie and brought their character to life with their spot of dialogue delivery. Their rapchick chemistry and their Bombaiya style will win everyone over.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Trains Hard for Juventus' Next Serie A 2020-21 Match Against Napoli, Shares Thoughtful Post on Social Media.

After watching Khaali Peeli most viewers and critics felt refreshed and claimed that it makes one forget all of the pandemic worries and get mesmerized in the story that is nothing short of a mad-fun ride.

Khaali Peeli will be one of the first movies to release on Zee's new platform - Zee Plex. The movie will be available in multiple languages so everyone can choose their own preferred language and enjoy it to the fullest.

The story of Khaali Peeli is that of two childhood sweethearts, Pooja and Blackie. Due to some unforeseeable circumstances, the duo got separated but the situation brings them back together. This in turn leads to a series of 'chase and escape' situations in a taxi and hence the movie has been titled Khaali Peeli.

From action to romance to blockbuster songs and chase sequences, Khaali Peeli has all the right ingredients to entertain the audience.

The movie has been directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. While the story is by Maqbool Khan, the film is written by Yash Kesarwani and Seema Aggarwal.

Advance booking for viewing the same is now available in most of the DTH services and OTT, while subscribers of ZEE5 OTT service can now book their ticket on the ZEE5 app.

For more details on booking, please visit - khaalipeelimovie.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)