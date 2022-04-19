Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 19 (ANI/PNN): Khadim, the homegrown footwear brand synonymous with affordable fashion, has roped in cricketer Shardul Thakur as their Brand Ambassador.

Shardul, a bowling all-rounder, has represented the International Men's cricket team across all formats since making his debut in 2017. He's also signed with Delhi Capitals for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League.Shardul's popularity as a cricketer, especially with Gen Z and millennials, is what the brand is looking at capitalizing on to expand its footprint across the country. The brand has launched the association with the campaign "It'sWowItsKhadim"."The campaign seeks to highlight the new fashionable range of products, the refreshed in-store experience and reinforce the affordable price point. The trinity will deliver the delightful "It'sWoWIt'sKhadim" experience to consumers. The campaign is being heavily promoted on digital platforms focusing on select markets. Apart from the media, the association will also be extended to instore, retail and consumer touchpoints," said Namrata Ashok Chotrani, CEO, Khadim India Limited.Khadim as a brand has constantly been reinventing itself to remain a relevant option for youngsters while choosing affordable fashion footwear brands under all the categories - Heels, Flats, Work Wear, Sports, Canvas, Comfort, Outdoor, Casual, Contemporary, Sandals, Formals, Loafers & Chappals."We are excited to take the "ItsWowItsKhadim" experience to our consumers through our latest campaign. We are delighted to partner with Shardul Thakur as an ambassador and look forward to a successful association," said Namrata Ashok Chotrani, CEO, Khadim.Khadim's began in the 1960s as a humble shoe store in Chitpur to become a famous and much-loved homegrown footwear brand in the nation. The core business objective of Khadim is 'Fashion for Everyone', and the Company has established an identity as an 'affordable fashion' brand, catering to the entire family for all occasions.

The Company is the second-largest footwear retailer in India with 760+ stores as of 31st December 2022. It is among the top three footwear brands in South India in exclusive stores operating under the Khadim brand through the Retail vertical. It also strives to become an emerging brand in West and North India. The Company is also a dominant player in East India in footwear distribution.

