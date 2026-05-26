Business News | Khazanchi Jewellers Delivers Strong EBITDA Growth; Margins Expand by 312 Bps in H2 and 253 Bps in FY26

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 26: Khazanchi Jewellers Limited (BSE: 543953), one of the leading Indian jewellery companies specializing in gold, diamonds, precious stones, and bullion items, has announced its unaudited Financial Results for H2 FY26 & FY26.

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Key Financial Highlights

FY26 Financial Highlights

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* Total Revenue of ₹ 2,051.02 Cr, YoY growth of 15.71%

* EBITDA of ₹ 126.99 Cr, YoY growth of 95.69%

* EBITDA Margin of 6.19%, YoY expansion of 253 Bps

* PAT of ₹ 89.42 Cr, YoY growth of 98.87%

* PAT Margin of 4.36%, YoY expansion of 182 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 36.10, YoY growth of 98.57%

H2 FY26 Financial Highlights

* Total Revenue of ₹ 1,098.26 Cr, YoY growth of 8.10%

* EBITDA of ₹ 73.21 Cr, YoY growth of 102.79%

* EBITDA Margin of 6.67%, YoY expansion of 312 Bps

* PAT of ₹ 50.72 Cr, YoY growth of 103.60%

* PAT Margin of 4.62%, YoY expansion of 217 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 20.46, YoY growth of 103.18%

Results Analysis

"FY26 has been a defining year for us, where scale, execution, and strategic investments have started reflecting more meaningfully in our financial performance. The second half of the year, in particular, saw strong traction driven by festive and wedding demand, improved product mix, and better operating leverage.

Over the year, we have focused on building a more resilient and value-driven business by maintaining disciplined control over inventory and costs, while continuing to scale both our wholesale and retail segments. Our wholesale business remains a strong foundation, delivering consistent volume-led growth. At the same time, our B2C operations are gaining momentum with a strengthened presence and increasing contribution to the overall business mix. The growing contributions of B2C business coupled with better realizations, has further supported margin expansion and improved profitability during the year.

As we move forward, our focus will remain on scaling our retail footprint, deepening our design-led offerings, and driving efficiency across the value chain, enabling us to deliver sustainable and profitable growth."

Key Operational Highlights

Flagship Showroom Launch

During H2 FY26, the company launched the 10,000 sq. ft. flagship showroom in Chennai, strengthening the retail presence.

About Khazanchi Jewellers Limited

Khazanchi Jewellers, with over five decades of experience and located in Tamil Nadu, holds a significant position in the Indian jewellery sector. The company serves as a pivotal player in both wholesale and retail markets, specializing in a wide array of jewellery products. Offerings range from gold, diamonds, and precious stones to exquisite fancy jewellery, encompassing sought-after bullion items like coins and bars. Their business model involves raw material procurement, manufacturing and designing, the placement of products, and sales to end customers.

In FY26, the company reported Total Revenue of ₹ 2,051.02 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 126.99 Cr, and PAT of ₹ 89.42 Cr.

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