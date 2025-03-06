PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: Khazanchi Jewellers Limited (BSE: 543953), marked a successful participation at the Gem & Jewellery India International Fair - B2B Expo 2025, held at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, from February 28, 2025 to March 2, 2025 & rebranding its app to "Jewellery Purchase Plan App" from "Gold Saving Scheme App" to better reflect the company's broader vision of expanding its business while offering enhanced services and greater convenience to its valued customers.

The Jewellery Purchase Plan App is developed to provide a seamless and secure digital platform for its customers, offering enhanced convenience and improve customer engagement by offering a host of features tailored to meet modern consumer needs. Customers can now track daily gold rates, make payments at their convenience.

* You can open an account in our App link of which is shared below

* You have the option to pay monthly instalments by card or any other online banking facilities.

* You must pay a fixed instalment amount on the due date every month for 11 months.

* After 11 months, you will be eligible for a special discount.

Additionally, the app facilitates query resolution, allowing users to communicate directly with the company's staff for a more personalized and efficient service experience. The below is the link for downloading the app.

Download the App:

App Store: Click Here

Play store: Click Here

Exhibiting at Stall B3, Khazanchi Jewellers showcased an exquisite range of jewellery, drawing immense interest from industry professionals, wholesalers, and retailers. Their stall witnessed massive footfall, reflecting the strong demand for their premium designs and craftsmanship. Over the three-day event, the company secured an impressive order book amounting to a total value of Rs55-60 Cr.

Khazanchi Jewellers Limited extends its gratitude to the organizers, trade partners, and all stakeholders for their support in ensuring a seamless participation. The brand remains committed to delivering excellence in the jewellery sector and looks forward to future industry engagements.

Commenting on the App Rajesh Mehta, Jt. Managing Director, Khazanchi Jewellers Limited said, "We are thrilled to introduce the JEWELLERY PURCHASE PLAN APP, which marks an important step in our journey toward providing a seamless and secure digital experience for our valued customers. This app is designed to bring convenience and transparency to the forefront, enabling customers to easily track daily gold rates, make payments at the most competitive rates.

At Khazanchi Jewellers, customer satisfaction has always been our top priority, and this initiative reflects our commitment to adapting to the evolving needs of modern consumers. By digitizing payments and customer interactions, the app not only enhances accessibility but also strengthens our ability to engage with a broader audience. We are confident that this platform will drive greater participation in our Jewellery Purchase plan and contribute to our sustained growth while maintaining our legacy of quality and trust in the jewellery industry."

Additionally, on an overwhelming response, Rajesh Mehta further commented that the success at this prestigious fair is a testament to our craftsmanship, innovation, and commitment to excellence. Securing orders worth Rs55-60 Cr reflects the trust and confidence our industry partners and customers have in our brand. This event has not only strengthened our market presence but also opened doors for new collaborations and business expansion.

Moving forward, we will continue to push the boundaries of design and quality while embracing emerging trends in the jewellery industry. Our focus remains on expanding our reach, enhancing customer experience, and delivering unparalleled craftsmanship. We are committed to participating in more such industry events and further establishing Khazanchi Jewellers as a leader in the jewellery sector.

We extend our sincere appreciation to the organizers, industry partners, and our customers for their continued support, and we look forward to many more milestones ahead.

