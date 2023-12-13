VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 13: In a striking accomplishment, Khul Ke, India's pioneering social networking platform, has rapidly garnered an impressive one million users within just one month of its official launch. The platform, founded with a vision to create a distinctly Indian space for open expression, has swiftly become a cultural force, redefining the way people in India connect, converse, and engage in purposeful conversations that tap into the potential of vast social networks.

Launched on the auspicious occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year, Khul Ke seamlessly blends tradition and technology. The platform engages in community-building activities, providing users with access to audiovisual content and fostering meaningful dialogues with a month-on-month increase by 15 times.

The platform's rapid ascent to a user base of one million reflects the increasing demand for a distinctly Indian social networking experience. Users have enthusiastically embraced Khul Ke's diverse features, including RoundTable for moderated conversations, TownHall for microblogging, Snip-It for short video creation, and Bol Khul Ke for capturing public opinion on all matters of importance.

Khul Ke's success story underscores its commitment to liberating digital discourse from negativity and political polarization, providing users with a platform to freely express their thoughts and opinions. The impressive average user session duration of more than 10 minutes highlights the impact of engaging and meaningful interactions occurring within the platform's virtual space.

Expressing his excitement, Piyush Kulshreshtha, the visionary Founder and CEO of Khul Ke, stated, "Surpassing one million users within a month is a testament to the collective vision and dedication of the Khul Ke team. We conceived Khul Ke as a movement to redefine the social media landscape, and this milestone is a significant step towards that goal."

As Khul Ke continues to inspire and unite the nation through unbiased and authentic communication, the platform remains committed to its mission of empowering every Indian to express themselves freely in the digital age and engage in meaningful conversations that will inspire change.

The company recently also announced the commencement of its groundbreaking series, Khul Ke Baat: Padma Awardees Ke Saath. Hosted by the renowned journalist and TV anchor Richa Anirudh, the series celebrated the remarkable contributions of individuals who received the prestigious Padma Awards, one of India's highest civilian honours and throws light on their noble service to society at large.

Khul Ke is an India-centric social networking platform, designed to give users a 360-degree approach to discussing topics of their interests with complete freedom. Khul Ke, a homegrown social networking platform aims to be a medium where the people of India can come together, share their views, and have an open conversation in an era where social media can bring tremendous change. Khul Ke's primary focus is to tap into the potential of vast social networks and build ecosystems across various sectors such as education, health, law, sports and more to build a better Bharat.

