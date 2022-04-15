Tokyo [Japan], April 15 (ANI): These tiny but talented bike riders are participants of the latest 'Riding Academy' which was organised by Yamaha motors in Japan.

Children ride these small motorbikes which are driven by advanced driving techniques. For over 28 years, Yamaha Riding Academy aims to make the experience of joyful bike riding and education of safety.

All children are accompanied by their parents. There is very intimate and mutual communication. During this event, primary school and junior high school students participated with their parents.

Their mission is to master motorbike riding in three hours of teaching. The motorbikes of kids are improved to small and fitting to their capability. The instructor teaches the children three important points regarding safe driving - Switch Check, Brake and Safety Check."

"Parents will be aware of traffic safety by participating with their children. In addition, the purpose of the academy's activity is to share and be impressed that children gradually learn about motorbike operation and their growing up. In this lesson, children gradually increase the distance of their motorbikes," said Hitoyasu Anma, Official, Yamaha Motor.

Children can see their parents' signs and operate brakes and accelerators. They could run around the course to their parents by accelerating, slowing down and controlling the brake.

"I learned three promises, and I learned to use and how to operate brake very well," said one of the riders.

The rider's father said: "I also ride a motorbike. I want children to know the dangerous aspect of motorbikes."

Yamaha runs a motorbike rising academy around the world.

"We hold motorbike academies in ASEAN and Asia. Children learn about motorbikes from a young age. And children also learn about traffic safety, and we hope that the safe motorbike culture will be introduced and used as a tool," said Hitoyasu Anma, Official, Yamaha Motor.

The kids, who are trained to handle motorcycles very safely, will grow to become good and safe bikers. (ANI)

