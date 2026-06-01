Business News | Kings Infra Reports Strong FY 2025-26 Performance Revenue Grows 30.13% to INR 162.15 Crore | PAT Rises 24.41% to INR 16.36 Crore | EPS at INR 6.68

VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 1: Kings Infra Ventures Limited (BSE: 530215), a pioneer in integrated aquaculture, seafood solutions, and infrastructure development, today announced its audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026. The Company delivered a robust performance across all key metrics, registering revenue of ₹162.15 Crore -- a growth of 30.13% over the previous financial year -- while maintaining consistent expansion in profitability.

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The last quarter of the financial year commenced against the backdrop of the unfortunate passing of Late Mr. Shaji Baby John, the Company's founding Chairman and Managing Director, whose vision and leadership shaped Kings Infra over nearly four decades. Under the stewardship of Mr. Baby John Shaji, Managing Director, the Company navigated this transitional phase with resilience, redirecting its focus toward its core competencies of Aquaculture and Exports, resulting in strong farm-level performance during the year.

"We dedicate the results of this financial year to the memory of Late Mr. Shaji Baby John, whose unwavering commitment to building a world-class aquaculture enterprise laid the very foundation we stand on today. The Board's trust and our team's resolve allowed us to stay focused on what we do best. Our farms performed well, our financial discipline improved, and we enter FY 2026-27 with a clear, five-pillar execution framework that we believe will unlock the next chapter of Kings Infra's growth story." -- Mr. Baby John Shaji, Managing Director, Kings Infra Ventures Limited

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FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Revenue from operations for FY 2025-26 grew to ₹162.15 Crore, up 30.13% from ₹124.63 Crore in FY 2024-25. In Q4 FY 2025-26 alone, the Company reported net revenue of ₹46.85 Crore, a 44.77% improvement over ₹32.36 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

EBITDA for the full year stood at ₹30.98 Crore, expanding 27.22% from ₹24.35 Crore in FY 2024-25, with Q4 EBITDA registering ₹9.39 Crore against ₹6.12 Crore previously -- a 53.43% increase. This improvement reflects disciplined cost management alongside volume growth.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose 25.78% year-on-year to ₹22.30 Crore, while Profit After Tax (PAT) grew 24.41% to ₹16.36 Crore. Earnings Per Share (EPS) advanced to ₹6.68 in FY 2025-26, from ₹5.37 in the preceding year.

BUSINESS & OPERATIONAL UPDATE

The Company's strategic decision to focus on its core competencies -- Aquaculture and Exports -- yielded tangible results during FY 2025-26. Farm-level operations recorded strong performance during the year, supported by the Company's proprietary farming protocols and robust supply chain partnerships.

On the export front, while geopolitical tensions and global trade disruptions posed headwinds, the Company remains optimistic about the near-term outlook. The Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union, expected to come into effect by 2027 - a development that is anticipated to provide a meaningful fillip to the Company's export business in European markets, a segment where Kings Infra has established brand presence through its premium offerings.

STRATEGY FOR FY 2026-27: THE SCDMO EXECUTION FRAMEWORK

The Managing Director presented the Company's strategic blueprint for FY 2026-27 to the Board of Directors, anchored in a five-pillar execution framework -- Synergise, Consolidate, Digitise, Monetise, and Optimise (SCDMO). The Board reviewed and expressed its concurrence with the framework, which is designed as a compounding flywheel where each pillar reinforces the next.

Under Synergise, the Company will pursue strategic alliances with like-minded exporters, value-added processing partners, domestic distribution incumbents, and aquaculture technology firms -- multiplying capability without proportionate cost.

Consolidate involves rationalising the vendor base, focusing on high-value customer relationships, and driving lean operations to protect EBITDA margins.

Digitise will see deployment of technology at the farm level, including micro-bubble aerators, auto-feeders, and real-time monitoring systems, alongside ERP integration for end-to-end supply chain visibility and strengthened traceability for international buyer compliance.

Monetise will unlock latent value from the Company's land holdings, aquaculture expertise, and brand equity through consulting, managed farm contracts, and new export SKUs.

Optimise -- the continuous thread running through all pillars -- will institutionalise a culture of stringent performance reviews and resource utilisation tracking across all business units.

"Our FY 2025-26 financials reflect the strength of our core aquaculture business and our team's ability to deliver consistent growth even in a challenging year. With revenues crossing ₹162 Crore and PAT at ₹16.36 Crore, we have demonstrated that our fundamentals are sound. The EU FTA, combined with our SCDMO framework, gives us confidence in accelerating both topline and margin improvement in FY 2026-27."

-- Mr. Lalbert Cherian, Chief Financial Officer, Kings Infra Ventures Limited

ABOUT KINGS INFRA VENTURES LIMITED

Kings Infra Ventures Limited (BSE: 530215 | CIN: L05000KL1987PLC004913) is a BSE-listed company headquartered in Kochi, Kerala. Incorporated in 1987, the Company pioneered India's first integrated semi-intensive aquaculture project and has since evolved into a technology-enabled, professionally managed aquaculture and seafood solutions provider with a strong focus on sustainability, traceability, and innovation. The Company operates across aquaculture farming, seafood processing, exports, domestic marketing, and infrastructure development.

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