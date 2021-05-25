Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI/Business Wire India): EuroKids Group, the leading early childhood & K12 education company in India, backed by global investment firm KKR, unveils its new identity 'Lighthouse Learning Private Ltd.'

The new identity reflects the company's vision to be a high quality educational platform which offers the best educational experiences through its various brands and will serve as guiding beacon in setting new standards in education.

Celebrating 20 years of inception, the group has always stayed ahead of the curve and is a harbinger of change in the educational landscape. It has set new standards and raised the bar in many aspects, including enriching pedagogy and building a nurturing learning environment for children, using technology in enhancing learning engagements, creating employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for women or leading the way in enabling safety protocols for its students at the pre-school and schools.

"As we focus on an emergent future, we are embracing change in the form of a new identity. We offer high quality education to over 150,000 children every day across our 1,200+ pre-schools and 38 K-12 schools. Our child-first, outcome-driven approach emboldened with our new vision will continue to seek the highest benchmark in learning. However, our greatest joy will always lie in witnessing how education ignites a sense of curiosity - not only in young minds but in the education community and in shaping who we are. Lighthouse Learning will serve as a guiding beacon in setting new standards in education and driving new strategic initiatives for the organisation. Like a lighthouse, we strive to guide our students towards being change-makers of tomorrow," said Prajodh Rajan, Co-founder & Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning.

Lighthouse Learning will continue to offer high quality education through its portfolio of brands - EuroKids Preschool, Kangaroo Kids Preschool, EuroSchool, Billabong High International, and the most recent addition of Cambridge Public School (Bangalore).

For more information, visit: https://lighthouse-learning.com/

