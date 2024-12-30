BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: Klay, a global boutique financial services firm specialising in wealth management and investment solutions across 7 countries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ravinder Singh as Managing Director - Wealth Management. With over 27 years of experience of handling and coordinating across Wealth Management, Investment Banking, and Structured Finance, Ravinder has held senior leadership roles at globally recognised institutions including HSBC, Credit Suisse, Barclays, and more recently was CEO at BNP Paribas, and Managing Director at UBS. Ravinder Singh will oversee expansion of Klay's wealth management operations, focusing on large domestic clients, family offices and NRI clients offering tailored solutions for their investment needs in India and for their global investments. He will also lead the recruitment of over 100 bankers in India over the next three years as Klay works toward its goal of onboarding 2,000 families into its client network globally from Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Spain and Japan. Ian D'Souza, Country Head - Klay India group commented: "We are delighted to welcome Ravinder to Klay. His extensive experience across leading global institutions makes him the right individual to lead our expansion across North and West India. As we enter a massive growth phase, Ravinder's expertise will be instrumental in building a strong team and delivering exceptional wealth management solutions to our clients, both domestically and internationally. We look forward to the next chapter of growth under his leadership." Ravinder shared his perspective on the opportunity: "I am thrilled to join Klay, a firm with a strong global presence spanning seven countries. Klay's deep expertise in both international and domestic markets enable us to offer truly holistic wealth management solutions to clients. I look forward to building a talented team and inviting 2,000 families to join the Klay family over the next few years, while creating long-term value for both our clients and the organisation." Joining Ravinder in this strategic growth phase is Ravi Malani, appointed as Head of Investment and Equities bringing with him extensive experience in portfolio management services, equity advisory, and family office support. Ravi will focus on strengthening client relationships in India and NRI's for their onshore investments while expanding Klay's presence across multiple cities in India, bringing his expertise from recognised institutions such Barclays, BNP Paribas, and UBS. Ravi Malani remarked: "I am pleased to take on this role at Klay as we expand our operations across India. With a focus on supporting large clients and family offices, my priority will be to enhance client relationships and build a robust foundation for Klay's growth across key markets." With a presence in seven countries and a commitment to delivering personalised financial solutions, Klay continues to strengthen its leadership in the wealth management sector, providing unparalleled services to clients across domestic and international markets.

