Business News | KLF Nirmal Signs Shreyanka Patil as Brand Ambassador for Karnataka; Launches Initiative to Support Aspiring Women Cricketers

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16: KLF Nirmal, one of India's leading coconut hair oil brands, has announced the signing of Shreyanka Patil, one of India's most promising women cricketers, as its Brand Ambassador for Karnataka.

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As part of this association, KLF Nirmal has also launched a special initiative aimed at supporting aspiring young women cricketers from rural Karnataka, reinforcing the brand's commitment to empowering young talent and encouraging greater participation of women in sports.

Shreyanka Patil, currently representing India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 being held in England & Wales, has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in Indian cricket. A proud Karnataka cricketer and a popular face of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's team, Shreyanka's inspiring journey from grassroots cricket to the international stage has made her a role model for countless young girls across the state.

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Speaking on the occasion, Ashik Jose, Marketing Manager at KLF Nirmal Industries Pvt. Ltd., said, "Shreyanka is a natural fit for the KLF Nirmal brand. Her strong roots, determination, authenticity, and inspiring personality closely reflect the values that our brand stands for. She represents the aspirations of today's young generation while staying connected to her origins. Through this partnership, we hope not only to strengthen our connection with consumers across Karnataka but also to inspire young girls to pursue their dreams with confidence."

Expressing her excitement about the association, Shreyanka Patil said" I am delighted to partner with KLF Nirmal, a brand that has earned the trust of families for generations. It is truly an honour to be associated with such a legacy brand and to represent KLF Nirmal in its upcoming campaign across Karnataka. I am excited to be part of this journey and look forward to connecting with consumers while contributing to the brand's continued growth and success."

The association marks another significant step in KLF Nirmal's efforts to build deeper connections with consumers while championing initiatives that create a positive impact in society. The campaign featuring Shreyanka Patil will be rolled out across television, digital, retail, and on-ground activations across Karnataka in the coming months.

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