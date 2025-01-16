PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 16: Kluber Lubrication, a global leader in specialty lubricants, is set to exhibit its state-of-the-art solutions at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, at Yashobhoomi - IICC, New Delhi. The company's booth, located in Hall 2 #N20, will showcase a range of advanced products designed to enhance automotive component performance and reliability. These innovations are set to reduce downtime, improve efficiency, and support the transition to a more sustainable future. By offering a comprehensive range of innovative lubricants, Kluber Lubrication continues to drive excellence and sustainability in the automotive industry. To showcase Specialized and Custom Lubricants for the Automotive Industry at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Empowering India's Automotive Future with "Make in India"

Kluber Lubrication India proudly supports the "Make in India" initiative, strengthening local manufacturing capabilities and addressing the unique demands of the Indian automotive sector. Its advanced manufacturing facilities maintain the highest global quality standards, integrating cutting-edge technologies to meet local and international needs.

"Our mission at Kluber Lubrication is to create products that align with our customer's needs while contributing to India's economic growth. By manufacturing in India, it allows us to reduce lead times, lower costs, and strengthen partnerships with local suppliers. 'Make in India' is more than a slogan for us--it is a core principle that drives us to empower local resources, foster self-reliance, and uphold our global commitment to quality and innovation," said Hitendra Bhargava, CEO and Regional Management Board Member Asia Pacific, Kluber Lubrication.

With a dedicated R&D center and tribology lab, Kluber Lubrication India adds significant value to the product validation process. This facility operates in alignment with the IATF 16949 standards, ensuring global compliance. By utilizing local resources and expertise, the company reduces dependence on imports, enhances delivery efficiency across the nation, and supports India's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) objectives. This commitment not only contributes to India's economic growth but also reflects Kluber Lubrication's mission to create solutions tailored to the needs of its customers.

Furthering its commitment to "Make in India," Kluber Lubrication recently announced a Rs142 crore (EUR15.6 million) investment to expand its Mysore facility. The upgrade includes a new production hall with advanced technology, improved R&D infrastructure, and faster product launches, set to be operational by early 2027.

The Mysore plant has already been pivotal in developing innovative products like Klubersynth LEB 94-81 BH, featuring integrated calcite technology for exceptional load-bearing capability in both high and low temperatures. This product is ideal for applications such as constant velocity joints, electric seat adjustment mechanisms, and window regulators, providing reduced noise and outstanding wear protection. Additionally, the plant produces ISOFLEX TOPAS L 32 N BH, a flagship product for the automotive sector. The plant has also developed a new range of silicone-based greases that enhance reliability and performance in critical braking systems. This innovation improves safety and longevity, adding significant value to the automotive industry by ensuring better braking across various vehicle types.

By producing locally, Kluber Lubrication offers flexibility, reduces costs, and ensures timely delivery of high-quality products, strengthening its presence in the automotive market.

Kluber Lubrication Pioneers Advanced Lubrication Solutions for SUVs

As SUVs gain popularity in India, their larger size and weight place extra pressure on suspension systems, requiring superior lubrication for smooth and reliable performance. Addressing this critical requirement, Kluber Lubrication provides innovative and eco-friendly solutions tailored for these demands.

SUV components like ball joints, wheel bearings, brakes, and steering systems face high stress and tough conditions. Kluber Lubrication's high-performance greases and oils are designed to deliver exceptional durability, ensuring smooth operation for SUVs navigating diverse terrains across India.

SUV buyers, often in premium segments, expect a quiet, comfortable ride. Kluber's lubricants reduce noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), offering a serene cabin experience. Designed for India's climate and roads, Kluber's solutions enhance SUV performance, safety, and reliability.

Kluber Lubrication: Helping put E-mobility solutions on the fast track

Kluber Lubrication is revolutionizing electric vehicle (EV) performance with advanced lubricants designed to meet the unique demands of e-mobility. Its innovative Hydro Lubricants, using water as a base, reduce friction, improve cooling, and enhance energy efficiency, enabling EVs to achieve greater range per charge while lowering gearbox temperatures by up to 17°C. Additionally, electrically conductive greases protect motors from electrical arcing, ensuring long-term reliability, while specialized lubricants ensure smooth motion control in actuators and drive systems.

"SUVs and electric vehicles demand next-level lubrication solutions to tackle their unique challenges. SUVs operate in tough conditions, requiring higher durability and a smooth driving experience under varied stresses, while EVs need solutions that enhance efficiency, ensure reliable performance, and align with the growing focus on sustainable mobility. Our products are meticulously designed to meet and exceed these demands," said Joseph Robert, Associate General Manager - GBT, India.

Kluber also provides tailored solutions for critical EV systems, such as charging connectors, cooling system actuators, and drivetrain components, enhancing durability and performance under stress. By minimizing noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), these lubricants deliver a quieter and more refined driving experience. Committed to sustainability, Kluber's solutions not only improve energy efficiency but also extend maintenance intervals and component life, supporting greener and more reliable e-mobility.

A Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

Kluber Lubrication's dedication to sustainability is evident through its eco-friendly manufacturing processes and a continuous focus on developing lubricants that reduce environmental impact. In recognition of its efforts, the company received the Ecovadis Gold Medal for the third consecutive year, ranking among the top 5% of businesses worldwide for environmental and ethical practices. Its energy efficiency programs have saved over 445,000 MWh, significantly reducing its carbon footprint.

By collaborating with leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, Kluber Lubrication is co-developing solutions for emerging automotive trends like hybrid powertrains and lightweighting. These partnerships ensure the company's products are always ahead of the curve, meeting the ever-evolving needs of the industry.

About Kluber Lubrication

Kluber Lubrication is one of the world's leading manufacturers of speciality lubricants, offering high-end tribological solutions to virtually all industries and markets worldwide. Most products are developed and made to specific customer requirements. During its more than 90 years of existence, Kluber Lubrication has provided high-quality lubricants, thorough consultation and extensive services, which has earned it an excellent reputation in the market. The company holds all common industrial certifications and operates a test bay hardly rivalled in the lubricants industry. Kluber Lubrication, set up as a retail company for mineral oil products in Munich in 1929, is today part of Freudenberg Chemical Specialities SE & Co. KG, a Business Group of the Freudenberg Group, Weinheim. Kluber Lubrication has about 2.000 employees in more than 30 countries. | http://www.Kluber .com

About Freudenberg Chemical Specialities

Freudenberg Chemical Specialities Munich was founded in 2004 as a new Business Group within the Freudenberg Group, Weinheim, Germany, a family-owned, diversified technology company with a history of more than 160 years. Freudenberg Chemical Specialities has a lean, market-oriented organisation with Management Board and Corporate Functions. Its objective is to promote innovation potentials in its field of activities and to expand world-wide market leadership in special lubricants and release agents. The Business Group includes five largely independent divisions which are active in more than 50 countries: Kluber Lubrication, Chem-Trend, SurTec, Capol and OKS.

About Freudenberg in India

Freudenberg has held business ties with companies in India for more than 90 years. The Group has 11 production sites around India, across several different industries, and employs around 3,000 people at 20+ locations. | www.freudenberg.com

