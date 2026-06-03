Business News | KNAV Announces Follow-on Investment From NKSquared to Accelerate Global Expansion

BusinessWire India

Atlanta [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: KNAV, a global accounting and advisory firm delivering integrated services across assurance, tax, and advisory, announced today a follow-on investment from NKSquared, the US-based investment firm of Nikhil Kamath, investor and entrepreneur.

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The firm will deploy the majority of this capital toward pursuing international acquisitions to expand into new markets, including entry into new jurisdictions such as Australia and the addition of firms that strengthen its service capabilities. Alongside this, organic growth will remain an equally important driver, with continued investment in talent, leadership development, and training to build skills across its global teams. A portion of the investment will also support KNAV's ongoing automation and AI deployment across its service lines.

KNAV is currently in Phase 1 of its AI deployment, focused on embedding AI into core workflows to improve quality, efficiency, and decision-making, with further expansion planned over time.

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This financing builds on KNAV's initial funding from NKSquared in September 2024. Since then, the firm has grown its global revenues from $26 million in 2023 to $50 million in 2025 and expanded its presence across international markets, including the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and most recently in the UAE.

Headquartered in Atlanta, KNAV operates across seven countries, serving more than 1,500 enterprises, primarily multinational. The firm has built a global delivery model that combines local expertise with cross-border execution, supporting clients seamlessly across markets.

"NKSquared's continued support reinforces our long-term vision of building a truly global accounting and advisory firm," said Nishta Sharma, CEO, KNAV Advisory Inc. "This investment allows us to pursue international acquisitions to enter new markets, while continuing to invest in our people and in building capabilities across the firm."

"Our follow-on investment reflects our conviction in KNAV's leadership, its consistent execution, and its ability to grow with both agility and discipline. That's a rare combination, and it gives us real confidence in their vision to build a truly global professional services firm, proudly originated from India roots," said Nikhil Kamath, investor and entrepreneur at NKSquared.

KNAV's growth strategy continues to focus on a dual approach of international acquisitions and organic expansion, deepening client relationships, entering new markets, and strengthening capabilities across assurance, tax, and advisory.

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