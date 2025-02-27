VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27: Knocksense, a leading name in hyperlocal digital media, is set to redefine content consumption with the launch of Dreamvideos in March. This innovative platform seamlessly blends video content with interactive gaming, creating an engaging and rewarding experience for users.

Also Read | 27 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Dreamvideos is designed to revolutionize how audiences consume and interact with content. With a hyperlocal-first approach that also caters to a national audience, Dreamvideos offers an engaging experience where users can watch short videos, play quizzes, and win exciting rewards.

Speaking about the launch, Vibhore Mayank, Founder at Knocksense, said, "Dreamvideos is a step towards the future of content consumption--where watching is just the beginning. By integrating quizzes and rewards, we're making digital engagement more meaningful and exciting for users and brands alike."

Also Read | HC on Sex After Fake Marriage Promise: False Pledge To Marry Invalidates Consent, Says Bombay High Court; Upholds Man's Conviction in Rape Case.

Dreamvideos is scheduled for launch in March 2025 and will be available through the Knocksense app and other digital platforms. With this, Knocksense is set to pave the way for a more engaging, interactive, and rewarding content ecosystem.

During its development phase, Knocksense is currently raising funds and has received funding from existing investors including Amitesh Pandey, Bikash Sahoo, Rohan Bajaj, and others.

With the shift in user behaviour towards video-driven engagement, Dreamvideos bridges the gap between passive content consumption and interactive participation. Whether it's an engaging food vlog from Lucknow or an exclusive tech review, users not only watch but also actively engage and win exciting prizes.

Key Features of Dreamvideos:

* Watch, Play, Win - Users watch curated videos, participate in interactive quizzes, and earn rewards.

* Hyperlocal Meets National - While focused on city-based content, Dreamvideos ensures a broader appeal to audiences across India.

* Innovative Advertising Model - A fresh take on brand engagement where advertisers can leverage interactive videos for maximum impact.

* Profitability-Driven - Dreamvideos is strategically built to achieve profitability within two quarters of its launch.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:Varul Mayank, +919044234231, varul@knocksense.com

About Knocksense

Knocksense is a hyperlocal digital media platform known for delivering engaging city-based content across multiple cities in India. With a strong presence in digital journalism, events, and brand collaborations, Knocksense continues to push the boundaries of media innovation. Founded by Varul Mayank and Vibhore Mayank, Knocksense shares non-divisive local content and is currently active in five cities in India- Lucknow, Kanpur, Indore, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Knocksense has previously raised funds from notable investors like Nitish Mittersain, Lucky Ali, Mohit Satyanand, Avnish Sabharwal, Mumbai Angles Network, We Founder Circle, Letsventure & Venture Catalysts to mention a few.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)