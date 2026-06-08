Business News | Know Your Loan Eligibility Before Applying with the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Eligibility Calculator

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: For most people, taking a personal loan starts with one big question: "How much can I actually borrow?" To help individuals make more informed financial decisions, Bajaj Finance offers a personal loan eligibility calculator that provides an instant estimate of loan eligibility based on a few basic financial details.

Also Read | TMC MLA Jahangir Khan Arrested Near India-Nepal Border After Being on the Run.

The tool enables prospective borrowers to estimate the loan amount they may qualify for before starting the application process. This helps users plan their finances more effectively and choose a loan amount that fits their repayment capacity.

What is the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan eligibility calculator?

Also Read | Alexander Zverev Crowned French Open 2026 Champion to Seal First Grand Slam Title.

The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Eligibility Calculator is a free online tool that helps individuals understand how much they may qualify for -- based on their financial profile -- before starting the application process.

Users simply enter a few key details:

1.Monthly income2. Monthly expenses3. City of residence4. Date of birthWithin seconds, the calculator returns an estimated eligible loan amount. This gives borrowers the confidence to choose a loan amount and repayment tenure that genuinely fits their budget -- rather than guessing.

Consider a marketing executive in Mumbai earning Rs. 75,000 per month with fixed monthly expenses of Rs. 35,000. A quick check on the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Eligibility Calculator reveals they may qualify for up to Rs. 20 lakh, helping them make a more informed borrowing decision before proceeding with an application.

Bajaj Finance Personal Loan: Key features at a glance

Bajaj Finance offers a collateral-free personal loan with features designed to serve a wide range of financial needs -- from planned expenses like home renovation and education, to urgent requirements like medical treatment or debt consolidation.

The interest rate offered to any individual depends on factors such as income level, employment type, credit score, and overall repayment capacity.

What's new: Repayment tenure extended to 108 months

One of the standout updates to the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan is the extended repayment tenure -- now stretching up to 108 months (9 years).

This is a meaningful development for borrowers who need higher loan amounts but want to keep their monthly EMIs manageable. A longer tenure spreads the repayment across more months, reducing the financial strain on a household's monthly budget.

For example, a borrower taking a Rs. 10 lakh loan at 14% per annum interest would pay considerably lower monthly EMIs over 108 months compared to a 36-month tenure -- though it's worth noting that a longer tenure also means paying more in total interest over time.

Using the eligibility calculator alongside an EMI calculator can help borrowers find the right balance between EMI affordability and total interest outgo.

Who can benefit from the eligibility calculator?

The tool is designed for anyone who wants to borrow responsibly. Some common use cases include:

1. Homeowners planning renovation or repair projects2. Parents financing their child's higher education3. Professionals seeking funds for skill development or certification4. Individuals managing medical emergencies or unplanned expenses5. Borrowers looking to consolidate multiple debts into a single, structured loanThe calculator is especially useful for first-time borrowers who may be unfamiliar with how income and expense ratios affect loan eligibility.

How to apply for the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan

The personal loan application process is simple and can be completed online in just a few minutes:

1. Applicants can begin by visiting the Bajaj Finance website and navigating to the Personal Loan page.2. They are required to enter their desired loan amount and preferred repayment tenure.3. Once the details are filled in, applicants can click on "CHECK LOAN OFFER" to proceed.4. They will then need to provide their personal, financial, and employment details as prompted.5. Applicants can review the available loan offer presented to them based on their profile.6. They are then required to complete their KYC verification as part of the process.7. Bank account details must be verified at this stage to facilitate disbursal.8. Finally, applicants can submit their application to complete the process.Understanding the interest rate

The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan interest rate ranges from 10% to 30% per annum. The actual rate offered to an applicant may vary depending on factors such as:

1. Credit score and credit history2. Monthly income and employment stability3. Existing financial obligations4. Loan amount and repayment tenure selectedBorrowers are advised to check their credit report before applying, as a strong credit profile can result in more favourable terms.

Why planning before borrowing matters

It is important to assess loan affordability before applying. Borrowing more than one can comfortably repay can lead to missed EMIs, credit score damage, and long-term financial stress.

Tools such as the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Eligibility Calculator can help borrowers estimate their eligibility in advance, providing greater clarity during the decision-making process. Understanding potential eligibility before applying allows individuals to set realistic expectations, compare financing options, and plan repayments more effectively.

As personal loans continue to be a popular financing option for a wide range of needs, eligibility assessment tools can play an important role in helping borrowers make informed and responsible borrowing decisions.

*Terms and conditions apply.

*Disbursal timelines and loan eligibility are subject to lender assessment and document verification.

About Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)