Gurugram (Harayana) [India], November 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): Knowlarity, one of Asia's foremost Cloud Business Communication providers, excels at meeting the communication challenges of the ever-evolving businesses and customer expectations.

Its offerings of Voice, Video, AI-Enabled Speech Analytics, ChatBots/VoiceBots and WhatsApp Business API aids organizations in streamlining business communication. Knowlarity is continuously adding new offerings to help businesses revolutionize the way they engage with their customers.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Retentions: KL Rahul & Rashid Khan Reportedly Could Face a Year-Long Ban After Lucknow Franchise Approaches Duo.

A cloud contact center plays a pivotal role in every business vertical's growth to streamline business communication and to reimagine service delivery capabilities. Equipped with multi-channel communication capabilities, Knowlarity's cloud contact center enables businesses to be available 24x7 to their customers on their preferred channels of engagement with minimum investment on CapEX, no additional infrastructure and with a pay-as-you-go model. The modernized cloud contact center of Knowlarity is robust, flexible, agile and scalable at the same time, which enhances businesses' efficiency to boost agents' productivity and gain real-time insights. Businesses can easily improve their sales & lead management, customer service/support, automated calls/surveys/feedback, tracking marketing efforts with real-time insights, product sales & order booking, quality lead conversion, upselling & cross-selling, client demos and much more.

Knowlarity's cloud contact center has been evolving with the changing technological and business advancements to keep up with changing customer expectations. Its latest offerings include advanced features like the Sticky Agent concept, Predictive Dialer and Softphone Solution (WebRTC & MPLS) with a new and advanced dashboard (UI). The Sticky Agent feature aids in delivering personalized CX as it automatically redirects the repeat callers to the agents they last spoke with. The Predictive dialer adjusts the dialing rate by predicting the average time of calls picked & answered by the agents and automatically dials multiple calls/leads at once by increasing the call connection ratio depending on agents' availability. Softphone features WebRTC & MPLS when integrated with cloud contact center, increases the call connectivity ratio with just a laptop and internet connection (with/without VPN access) with network redundancy.

Also Read | Mumbai: Ex-Navy Officer Duped Of Nearly Rs 10 Lakh by Man Posing As SBI Manager.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)