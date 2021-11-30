Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 30 (ANI/PNN): Zappyhire, an intelligent recruitment platform that helps enterprises screen, engage, and hire the best talent faster using Artificial Intelligence, has raised INR 3.71 crore from the Kerala Angel Network and from Alex K. Babu, Founder, and CMD, Hedge Finance Limited.

The round also witnessed the participation of strategic investors such as Shihab Muhammed, Ex-Co-Founder of Freshservice (Freshdesk), Navas Meeran, Chairman, Eastern Condiments Pvt. Ltd., Dr. M. I. Sahadulla, Rajesh Nair - Associate Partner EY, Chairman & Managing Director, KIMS, and K. Paul Thomas, Founder of ESAF Group of Social Enterprises.

"We are super excited to close the investment round and look forward to working with marquee investors and exploring all possible synergies. This was a thrilling round that saw more than four of our customers, including ESAF and Hedge Securities, turn into investors. This reassures our belief in Zappyhire's potential in the recruitment automation domain," the company said in a statement.

Zappyhire platform auto pre-screens and ranks candidates from hundreds of applications using semantic resume parser and AI-enabled video interview. It helps eliminate human effort on candidate engagement processes such as scheduling/rescheduling interviews of assessment, as well as post-offer engagement to reduce the offer-drop-out ratio using conversation AI.

The Co-founders refer to Zappyhire as a "Siri-for-recruiter" for suggesting the right recommendations for recruitment activities based on the historical data of the organization.

Zappyhire has grown exponentially in the last year and added funded startups, enterprises, SMEs to their clientele which includes ESAF Bank, Carestack, Surveysparrow, Jiffy.ai, BukuKas, among others. Zappyhire recently worked with a number of government-sponsored digital hiring initiatives which deal with multiple job families.

"Technology-based recruiting solutions which have the technical heft to scale and provide customized solutions is the need of the hour. Zappyhire has a great product requirement - market offering fit, and we are confident that they will produce a valuable service to the talent landscape," said the lead investor Rajesh Nair, Associate Partner, EY.

Zappyhire looks forward to hiring for multiple positions and accelerating their growth across Asia and North America. "We are on a mission to revolutionize talent acquisition for business through our SaaS platform. This funding will be utilized to catapult our plan to grow as a global leader in recruitment automation providers. As founders, we invite smart minds to join our incredible team to fuel our next phase of growth" Jyothis KS & Deepu Xavier, Co-founders of Zappyhire.

