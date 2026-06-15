Business News | Kolkata-Based QSR Startup Puchkaman Scales 150% YoY, Eyes Expansion Across Eastern India and Canada

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 15: In India's rapidly evolving quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry, where international formats often dominate, Kolkata-based street food brand Puchkaman is creating a unique niche by transforming one of the country's most beloved snacks--puchka--into a structured, scalable, and globally relevant business model.Founded by Sujoy Bose and Saikat, with early-stage support from Jayeeta Mitra, Puchkaman has steadily expanded across Eastern India while establishing a promising international footprint. The company is further strengthened by mentorship and investment from Binod Kumar Homagai, Co-founder of Wow! Momo, positioning it as a rising player in India's organized street food segment.From Street Favorite to Organized BrandPuchka, known by different names across India, has traditionally existed in an unorganized format despite its immense popularity. Concerns around hygiene, consistency, and scalability have limited its growth as a branded food category.Recognizing this opportunity, Puchkaman introduced standardized recipes, controlled sourcing, and branded kiosks to preserve the authentic taste of Kolkata-style puchka while meeting modern consumer expectations. The result is a format that appeals to both traditional street food enthusiasts and urban consumers seeking quality, consistency, and hygiene.Today, Puchkaman operates across Kolkata, Bardhaman, Siliguri, South 24 Parganas, and Bengaluru, building a strong and growing customer base.Strong Financial MomentumThe company has demonstrated remarkable financial performance over the past year."In the last financial year, Puchkaman achieved 2.5x revenue growth, representing 150% year-on-year growth. This reflects increasing consumer demand and validates our expansion strategy across key markets," the company stated.This growth highlights strong unit economics, increasing brand acceptance, and the effectiveness of Puchkaman's franchise-led expansion model.Aggressive Expansion Across Eastern IndiaBuilding on its success, Puchkaman has announced plans to expand across Eastern India through new franchise outlets in:- Kolkata- Hooghly- Asansol- Durgapur- Siliguri- Guwahati- Dhanbad- Ranchi- Patna- Bhubaneswar- PuriThe company is also targeting emerging markets across West Bengal and expanding into Sikkim, leveraging growing demand from youth and tourism-driven economies.Its franchise model provides entrepreneurs with operational support, branding, training, and centralized sourcing, enabling rapid yet consistent expansion.Toronto Success Demonstrates Global AppealOne of Puchkaman's most significant milestones has been the successful launch of its Toronto Master Franchise outlet.The store has received encouraging responses from both the Indian diaspora and local consumers, demonstrating that authentic Indian street food can thrive internationally when delivered through a hygienic, branded, and standardized format.Following this success, the company is preparing for further expansion across Canada, reinforcing its vision of taking regional Indian flavors to global audiences. Already Opening Soon in British Columbia soon.Entering the FMCG SegmentBeyond its retail network, Puchkaman is diversifying into the packaged food category with the launch of a Ready-to-Fry Puchka Kit featuring authentic Kolkata-style masala.The product is designed for consumers seeking convenient at-home food experiences and is expected to find strong demand among urban households, younger consumers, and international markets.This strategic move opens an additional revenue stream while strengthening the overall Puchkaman ecosystem.Formalizing India's Street Food EconomyPuchkaman's mission extends beyond food retail. By integrating local vendors and entrepreneurs into an organized franchise ecosystem, the company is contributing to:- Improved hygiene and quality standards- Sustainable income opportunities- Access to branding and operational expertise- Inclusion within organized supply chainsThis approach enhances consumer trust while supporting the broader formalization of India's street food sector.A Scalable Model for the FuturePuchkaman's competitive advantages include:- A culturally iconic and widely loved product- A cost-efficient kiosk-based format- Rapid scalability through franchising- Proven international acceptanceAs consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, hygiene, and trusted brands, organized street food concepts like Puchkaman are well-positioned for significant growth.The Road AheadThe company's next phase of growth focuses on:- Expanding across Eastern India and Tier-2 cities- Strengthening its international presence in Canada- Scaling FMCG offerings such as ready-to-fry kits- Building a structured ecosystem for street food entrepreneursIf successfully executed, Puchkaman could emerge as one of India's leading organized street food brands and a global ambassador for Kolkata's iconic puchka.

Also Read | BBC Layoffs: UK Broadcaster To Cut Hundreds of Newsroom Jobs Next Week; How Many Positions to Be Affected?.

ConclusionPuchkaman's journey reflects a larger transformation within India's food industry--where authenticity meets organization and local flavors find global platforms. From the streets of Kolkata to the food markets of Toronto, the company is not merely serving puchka; it is redefining how Indian street food can evolve into a modern, scalable, and internationally recognized business.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Also Read | 'Limited Edition': Sshura Khan Hits Back at Troll Mocking Husband Arbaaz Khan As 'Old Man'.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)