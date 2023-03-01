New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is conducting raids on mobile gaming application E-Nuggets covering about a dozen premises in Kolkata.

Earlier, the enforcement agency arrested the main accused Aamir.

Also Read | Shahid Afridi Birthday Special: A Look at Highs and Lows of Former Pakistan Captain's Cricket Career As He Turns 43.

So far, an amount of Rs 68.42 crore has been seized by the ED.

Further details about the raids are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Lupita Nyong’o Birthday: 6 Times She Won Our Hearts With Her Red Carpet Looks!.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)