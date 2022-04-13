New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Konnect Worldwide Business Media successfully concluded one of the country's largest comprehensive connected technologies forums, Digital India - Connected Technologies Forum 2022, in India today. At its first digital edition, the forum focused on discussions around - the future outlook and vision for the new decade, global and domestic trends, opportunities and the potential that India has to disrupt the connected technologies & automation industry.

The Digital India - Connected Technologies Forum 2022, witnessed participation from industry stalwarts, change-makers, growth agents, entrepreneurs and disruptors, who took the stage to share insights, learnings, and expertise. The Technology Partner of the event was MediaTek.

In addition to the keynote address by Govt. Sector experts, the forum delved into a in-depth knowledge session, curated around key topic: Embedded in Tomorrow - India Focussed Platform Strategies for Advancing Connected Technologies.

The event program was power packed with an impressive line-up of speakers (in alphabetical order) including

* Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India* Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director Marketing & Communications, MediaTek India* Arati Mekaraj, Associate Director - Connectivity, HARMAN International* Bramhanand Jha, Senior Consultant - NeGD, Ministry of Electronics & IT, Govt. of India* Meenu Singhal, Vice President & Global Distribution Head - Industry Automation, Schneider Electric* Neil Shah, Vice President Research, Counterpoint* Panneerselvam Madanagopal, Vice President, Corporate Innovation - THUB & Advisor Niti Aayog (Skill Development)* Subramanya M R, Vice President, Siemens Technology & Services

Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said, "MediaTek is the global market leader in the smart devices ecosystem and we power feature-rich, power-efficient and incredibly intelligent Smart TVs, Voice Assistant Devices (VADs), IoT devices, Wi-Fi routers, Chromebooks and more. Our innovative chips are embedded in nearly 2 billion devices each year, making us a mainstay in the new age smart devices. As the global market leader, MediaTek is striving to enable innovative solutions for all demographics and we were glad to be part of an insightful Digital India - Connected Technologies forum that showcased several impactful aspects of smart devices."

Neil Shah, Vice President Research, Counterpoint further added The Digital India - Connected Technologies Forum 2022 conducted by Konnect Worldwide Business Media is one of the premier technology industry events kickstarting 2022 by bringing together key tech industry stakeholders to discuss the strategies on how to accelerate digital transformation initiatives leveraging advanced technologies such as 5G, AI, IoT and others. At the event, moderating a discussion with executives from MediaTek, Siemens, Harman, Schneider Electric, T-Hub and others, we agreed that the digital transformation across different sectors is happening and is about to ramp up fast. The verticals such as industrial, manufacturing, utilities, healthcare, mobility and enterprise are the low hanging opportunities with clear and proven business cases for companies to invest in these advanced technologies. Agriculture, transportation, education, and infrastructure are the next big opportunities which will benefit from the rollout of these advanced technologies such as 5G or Wi-Fi6/7 in mid- to long-term. Overall, forums like these offer a great platform to educate and encourage the industry and the ecosystem on the real benefits in adoption of advanced technologies to either help save money by optimizing resources, processes or make money driving newer data-driven newer business models.

Commenting on the successful culmination of the event, Aman Khanna, Founder & Director, Konnect Worldwide Business Media said, "India is now in the Intelligent Device Era - Every device will be connected & communicate with other devices. This is an opportunity for OEMs to create connected technology solutions. With Govt. of India initiatives - Atmanirbhar Bharat & Make in India and SPECS - Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors - Govt's new semiconductor manufacturing policy in India. Therefore, through Connected Technologies Forum we aimed to offer a platform wherein top Govt. Sector Experts, tech industry business leaders, and like - minded participants could come together to explore synergies and interact about opportunities, future and all topics that are relevant to reflect upon the sector. I am extremely grateful to our industry partners & leadership speakers for their support and without them this success would not have been possible. We look forward to partnering with them in many editions in future."

Konnect Worldwide Business Media is India's leading live business media and Events Company that engages people and enriches businesses. Through its most knowledgeable and experienced event experts, it organizes strongly conceptualized and content-led conferences & seminars and exhibitions, webinars, corporate events and briefings. Its conferences are major industry gatherings focusing on strategy, innovation, technology and customers and its trade exhibitions are marketplaces for global business. It operates from a network of offices in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

For more information, please visit www.konnectworldwide.com/connected-technologies.

