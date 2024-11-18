PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Kore Digital Limited, (NSE Code - KDL) one of the leading telecommunication infrastructure developments and related allied services provider, has announced its Unaudited Financial Result for H1 FY25.

Key Financial Highlights H1 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 91.82 Cr, YoY growth of 511.35%

* EBITDA of Rs 10.88 Cr, YoY growth of 145.78%

* Net Profit of Rs 7.54 Cr, YoY growth of 142.44%

* EPS of Rs 18.81, YoY growth of 89.05%

Commenting on the Financial performance Ravindra Doshi, Managing Director of Kore Digital Limited said, "We are pleased to present our strong performance in the first half of FY25, highlighted by an exceptional 511.35% increase in total income, a testament to the surging demand for our telecommunication infrastructure services. Our net profit also saw a significant increase of 142.44% year-over-year. While our quarterly performance was impacted by the seasonal monsoon, we remain optimistic and expect a strong rebound in the upcoming quarters.

Looking forward, our growth trajectory is solid, supported by a Rs 400 Cr project pipeline for FY25. With transformative projects like the Samruddhi and Mumbai Metro lines on the horizon, we are well-positioned to expand our footprint and unlock new avenues for sustained growth."

