Business News | Kosmoderma Opens New Premium Clinic in Adyar, Chennai--Bringing Clinical-Grade Skin, Hair & Body Care to South Chennai

India's first NABH-accredited aesthetic brand, with over 2.26 lakh clients and 20 years in cosmetic dermatology, opens its newest clinic in Adyar, Chennai.

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 18: Kosmoderma Skin, Hair & Body Clinics has opened its new premium clinic at No. 69, 3rd Floor, Kamaraj Avenue, II Street, Adyar, Chennai - 600020. The clinic is open Monday through Sunday, 10 AM to 7 PM. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be booked at www.kosmoderma.com or by calling +91 76767 57575.

Also Read | Noida Latest News Today on June 18th, 2026: Airport Operations, Civic Issues & Business Growth.

THE NEWS

The Adyar clinic is Kosmoderma latest expansion in Chennai and its most accessible location yet for residents in the southern parts of the city. It offers over 600 customized aesthetic treatments. All performed by certified dermatologists using US FDA-approved technologies and medical-grade products.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: NEET Aspirant Kahan Patel Jumps to Death 3 Days Before Re-NEET Exam 2026.

Kosmoderma is the first aesthetic brand in India to receive NABH accreditation. The accreditation reflects the brand's focus on safety protocols, treatment standards, hygiene, and patient care. The brand has delivered this standard of care to more than 2.26 lakh clients over 20 years.

Clinic AddressNo. 69, 3rd Floor, Kamaraj Avenue, II Street, Adyar, Chennai 600020Open Daily: 10 AM - 7 PM | Walk-ins Welcome

SERVICES OFFERED

The clinic treats a full range of skin, hair, and body concerns that Adyar residents commonly seek care for--including pigmentation, acne scars, hair fall, and anti-aging. Treatments available include:

- Acne and acne scar treatments- Pigmentation correction treatments

- Laser hair reduction

- Anti-ageing and skin rejuvenation therapies (Botox, Dermal Fillers, etc.)

- Hair fall and scalp treatments (GFC, QR678, Exosomes, etc.)

- Skin tightening and lifting treatments (MNRF, HIFU, Ultherapy®, etc.)

- Body contouring and non-surgical fat reduction procedures (CoolSculpting®, HIFU body , etc.)Every treatment is performed by a certified dermatologist--not a technician--no shortcuts on that.

Leadership Voices

Vanakkam, Chennai!

So many people from Adyar and across South Chennai have already been a part of the Kosmoderma family for years, and the love and trust you have given us mean everything to us.

Today, with our new Adyar clinic, we are simply extending our hands to serve you closer to home with the same care, expertise, and trust that Kosmoderma is known for.

We are truly happy to welcome Adyar even more closely into the Kosmoderma family. Thank you, Chennai, for always being a part of our journey."

-- Dr. Chytra V Anand, Founder & CEO, Kosmoderma

Franchise Partner

The Adyar clinic is led by Ms. Anitha Koti, a passionate entrepreneur who brings both business acumen and a deep belief in accessible, quality healthcare to this venture. Her decision to partner with Kosmoderma reflects a shared commitment that the people of South Chennai deserve world-class aesthetic care, right in their own neighborhood.

Partnering with Kosmoderma was a clear choice for me. This is a brand built on trust, clinical excellence, and genuine care for its clients. Bringing that to Adyar is something I am truly proud of, and I look forward to welcoming this community into the Kosmoderma family.

-- Ms. Anitha Koti, Franchise Owner, Kosmoderma Adyar

For us, the Adyar launch reflects one clear priority: bringing the Kosmoderma standard of care closer to more people without ever diluting the quality of the experience.

Every Kosmoderma clinic is built on the same foundation -- strong systems, dermatologist-led consultations, hospital-grade processes, and a patient journey designed around safety, consistency, and comfort. That is what allows us to deliver the same level of trust whether a patient visits us in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, or Chennai.

Our responsibility is not only to expand but also to expand responsibly. Adyar gives South Chennai access to premium aesthetic care that is structured, reliable, and designed to meet the expectations of today's informed patients.

-- [Tanuushka K Lal], COO, Kosmoderma

Chennai has consistently emerged as one of India's most aware and quality-conscious markets in aesthetic dermatology, with patients placing increasing importance on medically guided treatments, safety standards, and trusted clinical expertise.

What makes the Adyar expansion especially meaningful for us is the strong relationship Kosmoderma has already built with patients and families across South Chennai. Many of them have travelled considerable distances to seek our care, and this clinic allows us to bring the Kosmoderma experience significantly closer to their everyday lives.

Today's consumers are more informed than ever before. They are no longer influenced by exaggerated promises alone; they want transparency, expertise, personalized guidance, and confidence in the medical credibility behind every treatment they choose. That shift strongly reflects the values Kosmoderma has stood for since its inception."

-- Dr. Soumitra Das, National Head - Marketing & Sales, Kosmoderma

"In aesthetic dermatology, meaningful and safe outcomes are determined long before a procedure begins. They come from accurate diagnosis, clinical judgment, ethical decision-making, and choosing the right treatment plan for the right patient.

At Kosmoderma, every treatment recommendation begins with a detailed dermatologist-led assessment because we strongly believe no two individuals should ever be approached with the same treatment strategy. Every skin type, hair concern, lifestyle factor, and aesthetic goal requires careful evaluation and personalized planning.

The Adyar clinic has been developed around that same medical philosophy -- evidence-based dermatology, scientifically validated technologies, ethical treatment practices, and patient safety integrated into every stage of care. For us, responsible aesthetic medicine will always matter more than trend-driven treatments."

-- Dr. Nistha, Medical Head, Kosmoderma

WHY IT MATTERS

Most aesthetic clinics in India operate with no accreditation, no dermatologist on staff, and equipment that carries no regulatory approval. Patients often have no way to tell the difference until something goes wrong. Kosmoderma's focus on safety protocols, treatment standards, and exclusive use of US FDA-approved technologies helps remove that guesswork for patients.

For Adyar residents, the choice used to be between convenience and quality. That trade-off is gone. The clinic is built to the same standard as every other Kosmoderma location across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi -- and it is now a ten-minute drive away.

ABOUT KOSMODERMA

Founded in 2006 by globally known Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr. Chytra V. Anand, Kosmoderma Skin, Hair & Body Clinics is a premium cosmetic dermatology and aesthetic healthcare brand built on strong clinical expertise, continuous training, and a knowledge-first approach to care. At Kosmoderma, the belief is simple: we do not serve services first--we serve knowledge first, and that knowledge flows into every treatment recommendation and care plan.

Each individual is carefully understood, guided, and personalized through every stage of their aesthetic journey, with treatment plans tailored to their unique concerns and goals. More than a clinic, Kosmoderma strives to be a family, where trust, care, and guidance extend beyond the individual to the people they care about as well.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kosmoderma Skin, Hair & Body Clinics

Phone: +91 76767 57575

Email: centralenquiry@kosmoderma.com

Website: www.kosmoderma.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)