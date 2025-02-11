PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: Kotak Securities Ltd (KSL), full-service stock broking firm, has been recently recognized with the prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification™ by the Great Place to Work® Institute India for its retail entity. This recognition highlights Kotak Securities' steadfast dedication to fostering a workplace culture built on trust, collaboration, and excellence.

The certification came through a rigorous evaluation process, comprising a comprehensive employee survey of the retail entity and an organizational culture assessment. This achievement is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to its people and its culture. For over three decades, Great Place to Work® has been the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviours. Companies that receive this prominent Certificate experience strong brand recall and employee engagement.

Manjeet Dhillon, Head of Human Resources, Kotak Securities, said, "Kotak Securities is a legacy company with a strong reputation built over three decades and a nationwide presence. We have always fostered talent and nurtured our people. Being Great Place to Work Certified validates our commitment to cultivating a workplace that values, supports, and inspires our employees to grow. We are more than just a team - we are a family united by shared values and a common vision. This achievement is a testament to our ongoing transformation and our dedication to maximizing human potential within our organization. We are honoured to receive this prestigious certification, and it motivates us to continue our efforts in building a positive and engaged work environment for all."

About Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities Limited (KSL), a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, is a full-service stock broking firm catering to retail and institutional investors across all segments of the capital market. Through a tie-up with partner brokers, the company also provides direct access to the US markets. Supported by a strong research team, robust digital trading platform, large branch network & franchisee base, and referral coordinators spread across Kona of India, KSL processes lakhs of secondary market trades every day. As of 31st December, 2024, KSL has a national footprint of 156 branches, 1,196 franchisees and satellite offices across 343 cities in India serving 54.84 lakh active client base. KSL provides a wide array of investment options in equities, derivatives (equities, commodities, currency). It also offers depository services and third-party products like insurance and mutual funds.

For more information, please visit: https://www.kotaksecurities.com

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations worldwide create exceptional workplaces. Its recognition programmes are the gold standard for workplace excellence, inspiring organisations to attract and retain top talent while unlocking the full potential of their employees. Since 1992, it has surveyed over 100 million employees worldwide to define what makes a great workplace. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with actionable feedback and insights to continuously improve workplace experiences.

Learn more at www.greatplacetowork.in or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Kotak Securities Limited: CIN: U99999MH1994PLC134051, SEBI Registration No. INZ000200137 (Member of NSE, BSE, MSE, MCX & NCDEX), AMFI-registered Mutual Fund Distributor. AMFI ARN: 0164, Date of Registration: July 07, 2002, Current validity of AMFI ARN - July 23, 2027, PMS INP000000258 and Research Analyst INH000000586. NSDL/CDSL: IN-DP-629-2021.

Compliance Officer Details: Hiren Thakkar. Call: 022 - 4285 8484, or Email: ks.compliance@kotak.com.

Investments in securities market are subject to market risks, read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Please read the SEBI prescribed Combined Risk Disclosure Document prior to investing. Brokerage will not exceed SEBI prescribed limit.

For compliance T&C and disclaimers, visit https://www.kotaksecurities.com/disclaimer/

All the offers related to MTF are subject to provisions under SEBI circular CIR/MRD/DP/54/2017 dated June 13, 2017.

