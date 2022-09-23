KPMG in India unveils a search for innovative startups to address the challenge of ensuring secure, affordable and sustainable energy

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): KPMG in India is looking for startups in the Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) space with the launch of the ENRich 2022 startup search. [ENRich 2022 Startup Search]

This year's theme for ENRich 2022, KPMG in India's flagship Energy and Natural Resources Conclave, is 'Dealing with the energy and resources trilemma: Security, affordability and sustainability". The two-day event will be held in a hybrid format in the last week of November. As part of the conclave, alongside roundtable and panel discussions, an 'Innovation Lounge' will feature six startups offering innovative solutions aligned to the core event theme. These startups will be selected on the basis of the KPMG in India's ENRich 2022 startup search.

Also Read | Tecno Pova Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India.

A two-stage process will be followed for the search. At first, applicants will undergo a preliminary screening process to ensure they meet KPMG in India's eligibility criteria. Suitable applicants that pass this screening will then pitch their respective solutions to a jury of industry experts, who will select the top six startups as winners.

Applicants have the chance to win an opportunity to showcase their solutions at ENRich 2022's Innovation Lounge. The final shortlisted startups will be entered into KPMG Matchi, a startup database which connects innovative start-ups to potential clients. Startups may also be invited to explore possible joint pilots / joint value propositions alongside KPMG in India in order to find opportunities to deploy winning solutions for mutual benefit. Winning solutions may also be involved with the startup-centred Open Innovation Platform and/or the Global Tech Innovation Challenge or have a chance to be featured at KPMG in India's Innovation Kaleidoscope Centre or KPMG's Global Decarbonisation Hub.

Also Read | Brihadisvara Temple Viral Video by Sravanya Pittie, Founder of Soka Design Studio, Displays the Shrine's Famed Size, Great History and Archaeological Beauty; All You Need To Know About the Hindu Dravidian Styled Temple.

The top three start-ups identified in the search would be felicitated by KPMG in India's Leadership at the ENRich 2022 Startup Awards Night, to be held at the Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, on 28 November 2022.

The ENRich event is attended by CXOs, government representatives, investors, and corporates from across the globe. The 2021 edition of ENRich featured 130+ impactful speakers from over 15 countries and achieved significant publicity, with 9000+ global viewers across platforms.

It's time to take the first step

There is only one question that needs to be answered today: Is it an innovative start-up with a solution that can help address one or more aspects of the energy trilemma (affordability, security, sustainability)? If the answer is "yes", take the first step.

Applications are now open for the event: [https://www.research.net/r/enrich-2022-startup-searchhttps://www.surveymonkey.com/r/enrich-2021-startup-search]. Tell us about the business, and the solution, and KPMG In India will support in taking the business ahead.

KPMG entities in India are professional services firm(s). These Indian member firms are affiliated with KPMG International Limited. KPMG was established in India in August 1993. Our professionals leverage the global network of firms, and are conversant with local laws, regulations, markets and competition. KPMG has offices across India in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Vadodara and Vijayawada.

KPMG entities in India offer services to national and international clients in India across sectors. We strive to provide rapid, performance-based, industry-focussed and technology-enabled services, which reflect a shared knowledge of global and local industries and our experience of the Indian business environment.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)