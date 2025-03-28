BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 28: KRAFTON today announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in Nautilus Mobile, a Pune-based game development studio renowned for its popular Real Cricket franchise. The Rs. 118 crore transaction marks KRAFTON's first control deal in India, reinforcing its commitment to investing in high-quality game development and accelerating the growth of India's gaming ecosystem.

Nautilus Mobile has established itself as a leader in mobile sports gaming, with a strong brand identity and a proven track record of delivering engaging and immersive gaming experiences. This transaction strengthens the synergy between the two companies, combining Nautilus Mobile's expertise in sports gaming with KRAFTON's global resources and technological capabilities to drive innovation, expand market reach, and create new opportunities for Indian game developers.

Founded in 2013, Nautilus Mobile has spent the past decade building one of the strongest franchises in the mobile cricket gaming space. Its Real Cricket series has become synonymous with the genre, emerging as one of the most loved and profitable cricket gaming IPs on mobile platforms. In 2020, JetSynthesys acquired a 100% stake in Nautilus Mobile, further accelerating its growth. In February 2022, KRAFTON made a strategic investment of Rs. 40.5 crore in Nautilus. Nautilus, with its strong IP, established Indian user base, and proven development track record, offers a unique opportunity to deepen KRAFTON's Esports and publishing efforts in the country.

After this acquisition by KRAFTON, JetSynthesys will remain as a significant minority investor in Nautilus Mobile, and continue to work with Nautilus Mobile on strategically important areas, especially in Esports.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, said, "At KRAFTON, we are committed to identifying and supporting companies that have the potential to shape the future of game development. As an existing investor in Nautilus Mobile, we have witnessed the companys' impressive growth and its ability to deliver world-class gaming content under Jet Synthesys' leadership. This acquisition is a testament to our long-term vision of making India a global hub for game development. We are excited to deepen this partnership and work together to create world-class gaming experiences that resonate with Indian and global players."

Anuj Mankar, CEO, Nautilus Mobile, said, "We are thrilled to join forces with KRAFTON in this next phase of our journey. Real Cricket, a product made in India for Indians, has the potential to become the first Indian sports game exported globally. With KRAFTON's global expertise and strong industry network, we're confident in our ability to elevate the franchise and explore new opportunities in mobile gaming. This partnership will allow us to push the boundaries of innovation and expand our reach, while continuing to deliver engaging and high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide."

Rajan Navani, Founder & CEO, JetSynthesys, said, "At JetSynthesys, we work closely with our global partners to strengthen the Indian game development ecosystem. KRAFTON's world-class innovative capabilities will add great value to our highly talented team, led by Anuj Mankar, enabling JetSynthesys to further leverage this strength to build the e-cricket Esports ecosystem in India, for India and the world, in the process scaling the already established GEPL (Global eCricket Premier League) to greater heights."

This acquisition is a significant step in KRAFTON's India investment strategy. It underscores KRAFTON's commitment to strengthening the country's ambitious 'Make in India' initiative by supporting local game developers, driving innovation, creating jobs, and fostering a thriving development ecosystem.

Nautilus Mobile's Real Cricket franchise, is one of the biggest mobile cricket game franchise in the world, making this acquisition a strategic opportunity to expand and enhance cricket gaming experiences for Indian and global audiences. Leveraging India's unparalleled passion for cricket, this move enhances KRAFTON's ability to provide high-quality sports gaming experiences . As India continues to emerge as a major player in the global gaming landscape, KRAFTON remains dedicated to investing in homegrown studios in India, supporting cutting-edge game development, and delivering innovative gaming experiences tailored for Indian and global audiences.

