Business News | KRAFTON India Collaborates with India's Most Anticipated Film 'Toxic', Starring Rocking Star Yash, as Part of BGMI's 4.4 Update

HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 27: BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) is bringing the worlds of cinema and gaming together through its latest collaboration, Yash x BGMI: The Toxic Voice Pack, as part of the game's 4.4 update, announced recently. Featuring actor Yash in one of BGMI's biggest celebrity integrations yet, the collaboration introduces exclusive voice packs in both Hindi and Kannada alongside a slate of Toxic-themed in-game collectables inspired by the upcoming cinematic universe.

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Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. The film is being shot in Kannada and English, and will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the project is positioned as a large-scale international action drama.

Designed to celebrate the growing crossover between entertainment, fandom and interactive gaming experiences, the collaboration will unfold across two phases. Beginning May 28, 2026, players can participate in the Toxic Exchange Event, featuring daily missions and permanent themed rewards including the Toxic Daddy Trenchcoat, Toxic Parachute, Toxic Avatar, Toxic Avatar Frame and Toxic Space Gift and Limited Voice Packs in Hindi and Kannada. Starting June 2, 2026, players will also gain access to the Toxic Voice Pack Crate, featuring Yash's voice as Special Voice Packs in Hindi and Kannada.

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As part of the campaign, BGMI also rolled out a surprise cameo film featuring Yash, further extending the collaboration beyond the game.

Speaking on the collaboration, Rocking Star Yash said: "When we talk about Gen Z, we are talking about a generation that demands authenticity, edge and narratives that disrupt, which matches the vibe of Toxic. And you find the absolute core of that audience inside BGMI as well. The Battlegrounds have changed gaming to become a cultural space where young creators build their own stories and maps. What excites me most about BGMI isn't just the game - it's what the community does with it. Bringing my voice and the energy of Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups to India's passionate young community experiences is a great integration, and I'm excited for the audience to try it."

Seddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, KRAFTON India, said, "Yash is one of India's biggest pan-India superstars - the kind of name that doesn't just have fans, it has a movement. When we look at a collaboration, the question is always: does this feel real to our players? With Yash and Toxic, the answer was obvious. BGMI's community skews young, action-obsessed, and deeply connected to Indian pop culture - that's exactly who Yash speaks to. And having his actual voice inside the game, in Hindi and Kannada, takes it beyond a cosmetic collaboration into something players will genuinely feel every time they drop into a match."

The Yash x BGMI collaboration is the latest expression of what BGMI is becoming: not just a game India plays, but a creative platform India builds together. Across 260 million downloads, India's Gen Z has turned BGMI into a cultural space - designing maps, creating in-game moments, building communities and now, hearing the voices of the stars they love most inside the Battleground. Yash's entry into that world, through a collaboration timed to one of Indian cinema's most anticipated releases in Toxic, is a statement of that ambition - where cinema, gaming and Gen Z culture meet, and where India's biggest fans find something that genuinely belongs to them.

For the latest updates on the Yash x BGMI: The Toxic Voice Pack collaboration, players can log in to BGMI and follow the game's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making.

KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world.

For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers. KRAFTON India has also played a pivotal role in shaping the country's esports landscape through marquee tournaments such as BGIS and BMPS, setting new benchmarks for development of grassroot talent, competitiveness, and fan engagement, while helping establish esports as a mainstream sporting and entertainment category in India. Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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