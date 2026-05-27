Business News | KRAFTON India Emerges Among India's Most Awarded Brands of 2026, with Landmark Wins at the Abby Awards and Kyoorius Creative Awards

HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 27: KRAFTON India has closed an exceptional awards weekend, emerging as one of the most awarded brands at both the Abby Awards 2026 (Goafest) and the Kyoorius Creative Awards 2026, a rare double recognition that places BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA among India's most decorated brands of the year. What makes the run distinctive is that iconic BGMI campaigns were celebrated across both India's biggest creative festivals, a rare double endorsement of a brand's annual creative output:

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- The Great In-Game Wedding

- Everyone Loves a Good Fight

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- BGMI Career Mode

- BGMI South Regional Films

At the Abby Awards 2026

KRAFTON India was named the second most awarded brand of the year, taking home 3 Gold, 19 Silver and 8 Bronze metals, alongside 4 Merits, a total of 34 wins. The Gold for The Great In-Game Wedding in Brand Experience & Activation Services was a centrepiece of the night.

At the Kyoorius Creative Awards 2026

KRAFTON India was recognised as one of the most awarded brands of the night, winning 1 Grey Elephant and 15 Blue Elephants:

- The Great In-Game Wedding -- 7 Blue Elephants + 1 Grey Elephant

- Everyone Loves a Good Fight -- 5 Blue Elephants

- BGMI Career Mode -- 1 Blue Elephant

- BGMI South Regional Films -- 2 Blue Elephants

A creative range rarely seen on a single brand

What sets this run apart is the spectrum of work recognised, spanning long-form films, regional-language storytelling for South India, AI-led digital innovation, in-game experiential activations, and offline event craft. Few Indian brands in 2026 have been honoured for such a wide creative range in a single awards cycle.

Powered by both agency and in-house work

Equally notable is the mix of agency-led and in-house work that powered the haul. While the bulk of the winning campaigns were crafted with KRAFTON India's external agency partners, the recognition of BGMI Career Mode, an AI-powered psychometric experience built end-to-end by KRAFTON India's in-house creative and product teams, places the brand in a small group of Indian companies winning at the country's most respected creative festivals on the strength of its own internal creative capability.

A multi-agency creative ecosystem

The wins are the result of a multi-agency creative ecosystem built around BGMI, including:

- 22Feet Tribal Worldwide

- Enormous Brands

- Leo India

- KRAFTON India in-house team

BGMI has now won at five consecutive global and national creative festivals in the last 12 months, including ADFEST 2026, Cannes Lions 2025, Spikes Asia 2025, One Show Asia 2025, and now the Abby and Kyoorius Awards 2026.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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