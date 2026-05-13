Business News | Krishna Ayurved Leads a New Era in PCOD Care with Science-Backed She Care Juice

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 13: In recent years, Polycystic Ovary Disorder (PCOD) has emerged as a growing global health concern, impacting millions of women across reproductive age groups. With prevalence steadily rising and expected to cross 100 million cases worldwide, the need for safe, effective, and sustainable solutions has never been more urgent.

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While conventional treatments such as hormonal therapies and ovulation-inducing medications have long been the standard, they often come with limitations--ranging from side effects and high dependency to incomplete metabolic recovery. This gap has led researchers and healthcare innovators to explore integrative approaches that combine traditional wisdom with modern scientific validation.

At the forefront of this shift is Krishna's She Care Juice, an evidence-based herbal formulation designed specifically for PCOD management. Rooted in Ayurveda and backed by clinical evaluation, the formulation represents a new direction in women's health--one that prioritizes holistic healing alongside measurable outcomes.

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Derived from a blend of 15 botanicals including Daru Haldi, Ashok Chaal, Amla, and Shunthi, the formulation works across multiple pathways--addressing hormonal imbalance, insulin resistance, inflammation, and metabolic dysfunction simultaneously. Each ingredient plays a targeted role in restoring endocrine balance and supporting reproductive health naturally.

"At Krishna Ayurved, our vision is to empower women with safe, effective, and science-backed solutions rooted in our traditional knowledge systems. She Care Juice is a step towards restoring hormonal balance naturally while building trust through clinical validation," says Shrawan Daga, Founder, Krishna Ayurved.

What sets this formulation apart is its multi-target therapeutic approach. Rather than offering symptomatic relief alone, it focuses on regulating ovarian function, improving menstrual regularity, enhancing metabolic efficiency, and supporting overall hormonal harmony.

Clinical findings further strengthen its credibility. In a 90-day open-label study involving women diagnosed with PCOD, participants showed significant improvements across key parameters--ranging from reduction in hirsutism and acne severity to noticeable weight, BMI, and waist circumference reduction. Importantly, over 53% of participants demonstrated clinically meaningful improvement in hormonal ratios, with no adverse effects reported during the study period.

Such outcomes highlight an important shift--where herbal formulations are no longer viewed as alternative remedies but as credible, evidence-supported healthcare solutions. The growing acceptance of such approaches reflects a broader movement toward preventive and integrative medicine.

However, the journey does not stop here. Continued clinical validation, long-term safety studies, and wider regulatory acceptance will be key to unlocking global potential and building trust among modern practitioners.

Key Highlights:

- Clinically Evaluated Formula for PCOD management with measurable outcomes - 15 Botanical Ingredients targeting hormonal, metabolic, and inflammatory pathways - Multi-Target Approach addressing root causes, not just symptoms - 90-Day Clinical Study Results showing improvements in acne, hirsutism, weight, and hormonal balance - No Adverse Effects Reported during the study period - Ayurveda + Modern Science Integration for holistic women's health

With a strong foundation of traditional knowledge, clinical backing, and a vision for global expansion, Krishna's She Care Juice stands as a promising step toward redefining PCOD management. More importantly, it signals a larger transformation--where women's health is approached with empathy, innovation, and scientific rigor.

In a world seeking safer and more sustainable healthcare solutions, this could well be the beginning of a new narrative--one where balance is restored, naturally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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