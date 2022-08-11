New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI/SRV): Krishna Engineering, a leading ETO Sterilizer manufacturer since year 2000, is now technologizing its sterilization plant with a steam-based sterilization method for the food and spices industry which is affected by microbial organisms can find solace and look forward to delivering 100 per cent organic products.

Ethylene oxide Gas is used to sterilize almost 50 per cent of medical devices, but health concerns have prompted the European Union to scrutinise ETO Sterilization. The EtO situation being complex, manufacturers and legislators believe that solving this problem will be difficult, especially because no alternative industrial sterilizing procedure can replace EtO soon. In the meantime, with its future uncertain, Krishna Engineering grabbed the opportunity and decided to launch Fully Automatic Steam Sterilization - a non-toxic and simple to control alternative in the Indian Market as the FDA emphasises novel methods of sterilising equipment that do not endanger public health.

Bhupat Patel, Founder of Krishna Engineering shared, "The company's objective and ambition is to be one of the safest and most operationally efficient sterilization facilities in the world, resulting in 0 per cent detectable chemical toxicity for food and spices industry and return 100 per cent organic product after sterilizing. We are optimistic that steam-enabled technology could offer companies an alternative to EtO sterilization. "

Post robust research and pilot projects, Krishna Engineering successfully launched actual steam sterilizer and distinguished itself from available competitors by combining Steam-Air Mixture and Super-Heated Water sterilisation techniques at a defined temperature for the sterilisation phase with other criteria's like drying, air removal, steam contact, duration, moisture and finally proper packing the products.

During sterilisation, the temperature, humidity, and pressure inside the chamber are constantly scheduled being the most crucial factors. This technology is environmentally compatible and safe for the community. Using Krishna's packaging material will allow the manufacturer to bring sterilization in-house without needing any additional equipment investment and resulting in 100 per cent organic products.

Bhupat Patel further added, "We anticipate that companies will be using Krishna's steam sterilizer for their products in the coming years as people are becoming more prone towards organic things. Some OEMs are already looking into using the technology and would resubmit it in their FDA filings within these periods. All of the steam sterilisers we provide have been meticulously constructed using current GMP Practices, allowing us to give better functional qualities for a wide range of sterilisers and a capacity of delivering 20 tons/day sterilized food product."

With the legislation now in place, Krishna Engineering believes it is the ideal moment to reconsider sterilisation methods, and we know that a lot of firms are already looking at unique technology and new techniques like steam sterilization that will position us for the coming decade in the Indian market for food and spice industry.

