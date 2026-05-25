Business News | Kriti Sanon Joins GIVA as Investor and Brand Ambassador

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 25 (ANI): GIVA, India's leading fine jewellery brand, on Monday announced National Award-winning actor and entrepreneur Kriti Sanon as both Brand Ambassador and Strategic Investor, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey.

The announcement builds on GIVA's recent campaign launch with Kriti Sanon, Style, Sealed in Silver, signalling a deeper long-term association between the actor and the brand. Beyond capital, Kriti's association with GIVA will extend across brand-building, collection design inputs, and consumer engagement, leveraging her strong understanding of fashion, culture, and aspirational young audiences as the brand enters its next phase of growth.

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According to the company, the brand is increasingly focused on a new generation of consumers who view jewellery as an extension of personal style, aspirational, design-led, and made for everyday expression rather than just occasions.

Over the last six years, GIVA has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing omnichannel jewellery brands, with a rapidly expanding footprint across silver jewellery, gold, and lab-grown diamonds. Today, the brand operates over 300+ stores across the country and Sri Lanka and has built a strong connection with young Indian consumers looking for jewellery that feels personal, expressive, and worn beyond occasion.

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Founded in 2019 by Ishendra Agarwal and Nikita Prasad, GIVA entered the market with a clear thesis that India lacked a strong, organised player in the everyday fine silver jewellery category. At a time when silver jewellery remained fragmented and largely occasion-led, GIVA built a design-forward brand focused on young consumers seeking authentic, accessible jewellery they could wear every day.

Speaking on the announcement, Ishendra Agarwal, Founder, GIVA, said, "Kriti joining GIVA as both ambassador and investor marks a strategic milestone for the brand. She strongly resonates with the new generation of consumers confident, expressive, and deeply individualistic that GIVA is building for. Her investment reflects a shared belief in our long-term vision and the future of design-led fine jewellery in India. Over the years, GIVA has built a strong emotional connection with consumers, and we are excited to have Kriti partner with us as we enter our next phase of growth."

Speaking about the partnership, Kriti Sanon said, "What drew me to GIVA was never just the jewellery, it was the conviction behind the brand. From the very beginning, GIVA understood something that many miss: that young India doesn't want to be dressed, they want to express. And GIVA has built a language for that. By the time we started discussing a partnership, I already believed deeply in the vision. I've watched this brand earn real trust, real love, and I wanted to be part of what comes next. And as an investor, I'm here to help shape what it becomes, bringing my instincts around fashion, storytelling, and design to a brand I genuinely believe in."

Kriti's strategic investment comes on the heels of GIVA's ₹530 crore Series C round led by Creaegis, with participation from Premji Invest, Epiq Capital, and Edelweiss Discovery Fund capital being deployed towards retail expansion, technology, supply chain strengthening, and growth in newer categories including lab-grown diamonds.

With design, distribution, and now a deeper creative partnership at its core, GIVA is building towards becoming the defining fine jewellery brand for a new generation of Indian consumers.(ANI)

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