New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/PNN): KSB Limited, a leading pumps and valves manufacturer in India, recorded a growth of 26.5 per cent with a sales value of 8,661 Mio. INR on its half yearly sales (Jan to Jun 2022) vis-a-vis 2021 (Jan to Jun 2021).

As an experienced pump manufacturer, its product portfolio includes building and industrial technology, water transport, wastewater treatment and power plant processes, agricultural applications, residential application. Owing to the innovative research and development, KSB can meet the most diverse requirements of customers. Benefit from many years of experience and technical expertise as a renowned pump manufacturer.

- Sales value of 4,484 Mio. INR is achieved for Q2 2022

- Achieved ROS of 13.6 per cent for the quarter

- Sales increased by 26.5 per cent compared to H1 2021

- Profit before tax increased by 22.8 per cent compared to H1 2021

Commenting upon the business highlights, Mr. Farrokh Bhathena, Director- Sales and Marketing said, "This quarter we had significant order inflow from the Petrochemical segment. We have received noteworthy orders for pumps required for Flue Gas Desulphurisation from BHEL and also orders for BB3 pumps for domestic and export.

In July, 2022 we have received the order from NPCIL for 8 nos. Primary Coolant pumps for Kaiga 5 & 6 along with electric motors and spares for a value of approx. 5000 Mio. INR. This is a follow-up order over the development order NPCIL placed with us in 2018. This order reassures the trust of NPCIL in KSB.

The overall sales achieved for the quarter is 48 per cent higher than that of the corresponding Q2 2021 quarter."

Major Highlights

- Received order from NPCIL for 8 nos. Primary Coolant pumps (RSR 400/2 for Kaiga 5 & 6) along with electric motors and spares for a value of approx. 5000 Mio. INR

- Good Order Intake of ~2000 Mio from Petrochemicals

- FGD order of 225 Mio INR received from BHEL

- Breakthrough in BB3 orders for both domestic market and exports

- Good growth in Mechanical Seal business

- Nuclear Mechanical Seal test-bed commissioned at Shirwal and repair facility inaugurated at Chinchwad

Milind Khadilkar, Chief Financial Officer is delighted to inform that the growth in sales indicates an increased contribution from all other segments apart from Nuclear. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the management, Khadilkar has appreciated the Company's employees and workmen because, despite the cyber-attack, the factories, branches, and warehouse teams worked round the clock in 3 shifts to ensure continued sales.

Khadilkar further informed that to achieve the declared 'Strategy 2024', the Company has initiated major investments and infrastructure developments. He highlighted the investments planned for Solar business growth- development and manufacturing capacity and investments for Digitalization projects like Robotic Process Automation Phase 2, and Advanced Planning Solution for production planning at its EPD Plant.

Along with investments for business growth, Khadilkar also appraised further ESG investments being made by the Company:

- Tree plantation in and around its premises and installation of Solar roofs top to help reduce GHG emission;

- installation of Biogas plant for better waste management of bio waste, canteen waste, and garden waste generated in plant premises;

- rainwater harvesting;

- augmented EHS and employee - welfare initiatives;

- undertaking CSR projects fetching comprehensive support to Society and the environment.

KSB Limited Founded in 1960 in India is a part of KSB SE & Co KGaA., - one of the world's leading suppliers of pumps, valves and systems. Combining innovative technology and excellent service to provide intelligent solutions, the company has been offering innovative and sturdy solutions to cater to the myriad needs of the Indian Customer may it be in power, oil, building services, process engineering, water treatment, water transport, etc. The activities of KSB's in-house research centre focus on the areas of hydraulics, sealing technology, materials, production technology and automation.

Today the KSB group has a presence on all the continents with its own sales and marketing companies, manufacturing facilities and service operations. More than 15,000 employees generate annual consolidated sales revenue of over Two billion Euros.

