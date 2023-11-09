KSB Limited registers 31 per cent growth in the third quarter- Jul'23 to Sept'23

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 9: KSB Limited, one of leading pumps and Valves manufacturer in India recorded a growth of 31% in the third quarter compared to previous year.

* The sales value of INR 5,637 million achieved for this quarter is 31% increase over the previous year

* The Sales value for 3 quarters of 2023 is INR 16,446 million which is about 27% increase over the same period last year

* CBE Valves division recorded highest ever Order Intake YTD 2023 - INR 3173 Million

* Nuclear Business - bagged order worth INR 551 million for Auxiliary pumps from Nuclear Power Corp. of India

* Received LOA (order acceptance) of 278 Million INR and 12 Million INR respectively from UP & Haryana Govts. under PM - KUSUM scheme

* Export Business - INR 205 Million export order from Tecnimont SPA, Italy and INR 149 Million order from Kinetics Technology SpA Greek for LPG extraction and Oil refinery projects respectively.

* Breakthrough orders in defence segment from BBM Acoustic India Pvt. Ltd. worth 28.5 Million INR (Ship), and MoD, Indian Navy, Indigenization Unit worth 6.1 Million INR (submarine)

Summarising the Q3'23 performance, Farrokh Bhathena, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, KSB Limited said, "In the third quarter of 2023, KSB achieved outstanding Year on Year sales growth of 31% and witnessed a cumulative increase of 27% in sales over the past three quarters compared to last year. Our performance during this period was exceptional, marked by significant developments. We are determined to maintain this momentum, fuelled by a robust order intake in Q3 2023. We remain optimistic about the demand situation as a consistent upward trend is seen in our export business, which will strengthen our position in the global market. Additionally, our Solar division has witnessed significant growth, propelling us toward a future focused on attaining sustainable solutions. We have also successfully implemented e-sales tools across our facilities which will enhance operational efficiency and profitability. Moving ahead, KSB reaffirms its commitment to excellence, sustainability, and creating lasting value for all stakeholders."

