KSB Limited registers outstanding growth in the third quarter- Jul'22 to Sept'22

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI/PNN): KSB Limited, one of the leading Pumps and Valves manufacturers in India registered outstanding growth of 17 per cent with sales value of 4,313 Mio INR in Q3 (July to Sept 2022) and also, growth of 23 per cent in cumulative sales for 3 quarters (Jan to Sept 2022) vis-a-vis same period last year (2021). As an experienced pump manufacturer, its product portfolio includes building and industrial technology, water transport, wastewater treatment and power plant processes, agricultural applications, residential application. Owing to the innovative research and development, KSB can meet the most diverse requirements of customers. Benefit from many years of experience and technical expertise as a renowned pump manufacturer.

- The sales value of INR 4,313 million achieved for this quarter is 17 per cent increase over the previous year

Also Read | U.S. Seeks 15 Years for Elizabeth Holmes over Theranos Fraud – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

- The Sales value for 3 quarters of 2022 is Rs 12,974 million which is about 23 per centincrease over the same period last year

- Achieved 13 per cent ROS for the quarter

Also Read | XXX Pornstar Johnny Sins Funny Memes & Jokes: Check out Hilarious Posts About the Most ‘Multi-Talented’ Man Before He Becomes the First Adult Performer to Have Sex in Space.

Commenting on the quarterly performance, Farrokh Bhathena, Director Sales and Marketing, KSB Limited said, "We have registered outstanding Year on Year sales growth of 17 per cent for the third quarter and also, 23 per cent increase in the cumulative sales for 3 quarters with respect to last year.

Continuing the trend, we have once again seen significant order inflow from the Petrochemical segment. This quarter has seen the highest order intake in a quarter which includes orders from NPCIL and Calik Energie for Bazian CCPP Project."

Major Highlights

- Good Order Intake trend with highest ever quarterly OI of Rs. 1951 Mio in Q3 2022.

- NPCIL order for 8 Reactor Coolant Pumps worth Rs. 5013 Mio for Kaiga 5 & 6 reactors.

- YTD Order Intake of ~2708 Mio from Petrochemicals segment.

- Good growth in Mechanical Seal business.

- New E2E Solution for eSales rollout for integrated website and Webshop.

Milind Khadilkar, Chief Financial Office opens his remarks informing the all time high share price of the Company of INR 2,000+ per equity share during Q3. This has resulted in highest ever market capitalisation of the Company. Mr. Khadilkar is pleased to share this value creation, for the Company's investors and shareholders.

Khadilkar then updated about the Company's proposed investment in the specified Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) of Bharat Pumps & Compressors Limited (BPCL) through e-tendering due to the strategic planning during the re-bidding process.

Milind Khadilkar informed that the Company attended its physical investors Meet post Covid, in August, 2022 with a wonderful response from the institutional investors.

On ESG initiatives he updated that:

- the Company has planted 1,000 trees within its premises at Shirwal factory and continues the plantation activities at other plants and 6,500+ trees in collaboration with the NGOs at various locations.

- He also mentioned that the Company is able to better manage its attrition rate as compared to the rate in the industry during the running year FY 2022.

- Contributions to ESG through products like FGD and Nuclear pumps for a cleaner Energy sector.

- New Investments planned for wind Solar hybrid project, roof top solar projects etc, waste water projects.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)