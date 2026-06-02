Business News | Kshemavana Recognized for Excellence in Holistic Wellbeing at National Wellness Awards

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 2: In a significant recognition of its contribution to holistic healthcare and preventive wellness, Kshemavana, a naturopathy and yoga-based wellness retreat, has been conferred with the prestigious "Excellence in Holistic Wellbeing" Award at the 5th Edition of the Businessworld Festival of Wellbeing World Awards 2026, organized by Businessworld at Novotel, Andheri, Mumbai.

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The award recognizes institutions that have demonstrated excellence in promoting physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing through innovative, sustainable, and impactful wellness initiatives. The recognition highlights Kshemavana's pioneering efforts in integrating naturopathy, yoga, mindfulness, and lifestyle transformation into a structured and measurable wellness model.

Located on the serene outskirts of Bengaluru, Kshemavana has emerged as one of India's leading integrative wellness destinations. Combining the wisdom of Naturopathy, Yoga, and Mindfulness, the wellness retreat has earned appreciation from guests across India and abroad for its unique approach to sustainable health transformation.

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At the heart of Kshemavana's wellness philosophy are its five foundational pillars--Aahar (Nutrition), Dipan (Gut Health), Nidra (Restorative Sleep), Smriti (Mind-Body Awareness), and Urja (Energy Balance). Through personalized wellness programs, naturopathy therapies, yoga, hydrotherapy, lifestyle counselling, and mindfulness practices, the centre enables individuals to achieve measurable improvements in digestive health, sleep quality, stress resilience, emotional wellbeing, and overall quality of life.

Receiving the award on behalf of Kshemavana, Dr. Narendra K. Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, said, "This recognition is a reflection of our commitment to healing that goes beyond treatments--it is about nurturing the whole person and creating sustainable lifestyle transformation. At Kshemavana, we believe wellness is not a temporary escape but a lifelong journey. This honour strengthens our resolve to continue building a structured and evidence-based wellness ecosystem that empowers individuals to achieve lasting health and wellbeing."

The Businessworld Festival of Wellbeing World Awards is a premier national platform that celebrates organizations and institutions making meaningful contributions to the advancement of wellbeing and preventive healthcare. The "Excellence in Holistic Wellbeing" Award acknowledges Kshemavana's leadership in combining traditional healing wisdom with modern wellness practices to create transformative and result-oriented health outcomes.

This recognition further strengthens Kshemavana's position as a trusted wellness destination and reinforces its commitment to making holistic, natural, and preventive healthcare accessible to a wider community.

About Kshemavana:

Kshemavana is a wellness sanctuary dedicated to fostering sustainable lifestyle transformation through naturopathy, yoga, mindfulness, and drugless healing therapies. A part of the SDM Institutions, Kshemavana is spread across 23 acres of reforested land and offers a serene natural environment designed to promote holistic healing of the body, mind, and spirit. Through evidence-based naturopathy practices, personalized wellness programs, therapeutic care, and lifestyle education, Kshemavana empowers individuals to achieve lasting wellbeing and improved quality of life.

Address:

KshemavanaSDM Institute of Naturopathy & Yogic SciencesNelamangala - Kunigal Bypass Road,Near Sambhrama Hotel,Mahadevapura, Bengaluru - 562123

- Contact: 7625043800

- Website:https://kshemavana.com/

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