New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/SRV): Kulkarni Inc., an investment banking entity, known for its thorough end-to-end financial services, has recently concluded a lucrative deal where the Pune (India) -based company Krios Info Solutions, specializing in SAP (Systems, Applications & Products) and Salesforce practice has acquired the PoultryOS, an Intellectual Property, of Logical DNA, a Product IT Company. Closed on the 19th of October, the smooth operation of the deal was powered by Kulkarni Inc.'s senior team members including Chartered Accountants, Lawyers, and Technology Experts. LogicalDNA Solutions' Livestock product PoultyOS, known for its Artificial Intelligence-integrated and IoT (Internet of Things)-supported approach in the poultry industry was the centerpiece of the deal.

About the acquisition, an elated Names, Pranav Joshi, Yogesh Daspute & Anand Kulkarni, Directors of Krios Info Solutions said, "Kulkarni Inc.'s expertise has enabled a smooth acquisition journey and we look forward to bringing our special technical knowledge to the product so minutely designed by the LogicalDNA Solutions and taking the product to new heights of success. This new collaboration has added a valuable product to our portfolio." On the same note, Sagar Godbole, Founder of LogicalDNA Solutions said, "Our dream to take the product ahead has been enabled with the help of Kulkarni Inc. Courtesy of Kulkarni Inc.'s astute know-how of the business, what brings added value to this deal is the compatible business philosophy we share with Krios Info Solutions."

Explaining the motto behind the detailed execution of deals such as these, Parag Kulkarni, Founder of Kulkarni Inc. said, "One of the biggest challenges faced by a better part of the entrepreneurial community comes in taking well-calculated financial steps towards the expansion of operations. To help entrepreneurs carry out a smooth scaling operation and other major financial decisions, Kulkarni Inc. draws from its wide portfolio of experience and keen domain knowledge. Offering first-rate financial services in a specialized manner, Kulkarni Inc. has carved a special niche in advising and hand-holding start-ups through their journey in an efficient manner with realistic goals."

With a legacy spanning over a decade, the company has extensive expertise in key financial products such as Equity Valuation, Intellectual Property Valuation, Derivative Valuation, Cash Flow Monitoring services, Debt Syndication, Due Diligence, Founders Agreement, Succession Planning, and Mergers & Acquisition Advisory.

Founded by the accomplished Harvard Business School Alumni, Parag Kulkarni, Kulkarni Inc. started its journey as a research organization and has eventually evolved into a renowned solution provider in Mergers & Acquisition Deals with a proven track record of having carried out valuations of Debt, Equity and Hybrid Instruments worth $2.30 Billion for major companies located in India, Singapore, Europe, and the USA.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fairvaluation.com/

