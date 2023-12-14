NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 13: Kult App, the immersive m-commerce platform for premium and luxury beauty shopping, has announced the introduction of 6 iconic brands from Estee Lauder Companies to its platform. The two powerhouses have partnered to offer an impressive lineup of iconic beauty brands including Bobbi Brown, Too Faced, Smashbox, Clinique, Estee Lauder, and MAC on Kult App.

Speaking on the launch, Karishma Khokhar, Founder & CEO, Kult App said, "Kult App has consistently been the go-to platform for those looking for a premium and diverse range of products. Our mission has always been to provide beauty enthusiasts with access to the finest products. And now, with the inclusion of Estee Lauder Companies' brands, we will be able to cater to an even broader audience, offering an exceptional selection of makeup and skincare products to our patrons."

"The brand portfolio under the Estee Lauder Companies has been the preferred choice of high touch & luxury experience by consumers worldwide. To reach out to more consumers in India, we are excited to launch some of our marquee brands on the Kult App - their innovative approach, personalized shopping experience and diverse selection of beauty products makes them a natural choice for the extension & expansion of our brands. We are confident that through Kult, our iconic brands will find their way into the hands of more beauty enthusiasts in the country, adding a touch of luxury to their routines," Rohan Vaziralli, General Manager, Estee Lauder Companies, India.

Customers can look forward to exploring the extensive range of products from Bobbi Brown, known for its natural beauty approach envisioned by its namesake renowned celebrity makeup artist; Too Faced with its playful and vibrant offerings; Smashbox, renowned for its studio-ready makeup range; Clinique, celebrated for its dermatologist-developed products; Estee Lauder with its timeless elegance, and MAC, the global beauty icon.

The launch of Estee Lauder Companies on Kult App was celebrated with much fanfare at Bergamo Delhi, with Fratelli Wines as the official beverage partner. The event brought together an immersive experience for all in attendance through interactive brand booths, fun games and challenges, vibrant photobooths and elevated beauty experiences.

Estee Lauder Companies' brands MAC, Clinique, Smashbox, Bobbi Brown, TooFaced and Estee Lauder is now available for purchase on Kult App for both iOS and Android users. Users can take the app's Skin Analysis Test to unlock expert dermatologist reviews crafted especially for their skin types and concerns, to discover ideal products personalized for their specific skin and beauty goals.

Kult App is a tech-first beauty and lifestyle e-commerce app that is revamping the way consumers shop online - taking their journey from content to commerce. Specializing in skincare, makeup, hair and bath and body, the platform is forging international partnerships, bringing various premium and high-end beauty brands to India for the first time. The app focuses on customization and shows a skin compatibility score derived by analysing 100,000+ skin combinations with over 100 parameters that are fed into the data panel by a team of dermatologists and cosmetic chemists. Each product based on this Skin Analysis Test along with reviews by expert dermatologists, promises the ultimate personalized shopping experience. Kult App currently has over 200 brands on board and is available on both iOS and Android.

Estee Lauder Companies is a global leader in the beauty industry, renowned for its portfolio of prestigious and innovative skincare, makeup, fragrance, and hair care brands. Founded in 1946 by Estee Lauder and Joseph Lauder, the company has consistently set industry standards, delivering high-quality products that cater to diverse consumer needs.

The company's portfolio includes iconic brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, and many others. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on innovation, Estee Lauder Companies continues to shape the beauty landscape, staying at the forefront of trends and technology.

