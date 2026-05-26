Business News | KVIC Targets Rs 2.51 Lakh Crore Business in FY27 After Record Sales of Rs 1.87 Lakh Crore FY26: Chairman

New Delhi [India] May 26 (ANI): The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has set a target of achieving Rs 2.51 lakh crore business in the financial year ending March 2027 after posting record business worth around Rs 1.87 lakh crore in the 2025-26 fiscal, KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar said.

"We will do business of Rs 2,51,000 crores and create a new history next year. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khadi Gram Udyog is continuously expanding and connecting workers with the entire ecosystem of khadi and village industries," Manoj Kumar told ANI on the sidelines of the press conference for the performance report of KVIC.

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Highlighting the employment generation capacity of the sector, Kumar said Khadi Gram Udyog is currently providing employment to more than two crore people across the country.

"Today, Khadi Gram Udyog, under the leadership of the Prime Minister and through his efforts, is doing the work of providing employment to more than 2 crore people," he said.

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He added that KVIC is working to strengthen the entire ecosystem linked to production, sales and post-sales activities to ensure sustainable livelihoods and better market linkages for workers associated with the sector.

"Today, in addition to production, we are working in sales and after-sales, in employment and after-employment, so that the entire ecosystem of the market is created across the country," Kumar said.

Speaking about financial assistance extended through government schemes, the KVIC Chairman said the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) has played a major role in expanding entrepreneurship and rural employment opportunities.

"You must have seen that Khadi Gram Udyog, through the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme, has disbursed Rs 30,000 crore margin money against loans worth Rs 80,000 crores. More than 10 lakh units have been established across the country so far," he said.

Kumar also said KVIC is preparing to launch a dedicated e-commerce platform in the coming days to cater to growing demand for khadi products among young consumers and online buyers.

"In the next few days, we are preparing such an e-commerce portal which will suit the youth of our country who have made khadi a fashion statement in the last few years. Through this e-commerce portal, they will be able to buy khadi products anywhere," he said.

On the growing popularity of khadi among young consumers, Kumar said the sector has undergone a transformation since 2014 and has increasingly positioned itself as a fashion and lifestyle product.

"In the last four to five years, khadi has become a fashion statement for the youth," he said.

Kumar said KVIC has organised several fashion shows in India and abroad to promote khadi globally, including participation in Moscow Fashion Week recently.

"We had a fashion show at Moscow Fashion Week. We will continue to work in this direction on how to prepare khadi for the youth. We are also working on denim," he added.

On India signing multiple Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), Kumar said greater global engagement and trade partnerships would benefit the textile, khadi and MSME sectors. (ANI)

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