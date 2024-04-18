PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 18: La Excellence IAS Academy, a renowned institution dedicated to shaping the future of civil servants, proudly announces its exceptional performance in the UPSC 2023 examination. With an impressive tally of 39+ All India Rank (AIR) positions, La Excellence IAS reaffirms its position as a leading center for UPSC preparation with 9 Ranks in Top 200 All India UPSC Ranks and 5 Rankers are from the Exclusive Prelims Cum Mains (PCM) Foundational Classroom Program.

Established in 2009 by Dr. Rambabu Paladugu, Mr. Narendranath (IFS), and Dr. Chandra Shekhar (IRS), La Excellence began its journey as "Let's Unite for Excellence (LUFE)" in Delhi before transforming into its present avatar in Hyderabad. Over the past 13 years, the institute has helped hundreds of students realize their dreams of entering prestigious services like IAS, IFS, IPS, and other Central Services.

What sets La Excellence apart is its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in UPSC preparation. Chairman Dr. Rambabu Paladugu emphasizes the academy's comprehensive and intensive courses, meticulously designed to prepare aspirants for the rigorous Civil Services Examination. With branches in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and a growing reach across India, Being the Top UPSC Coaching Institute in Hyderabad & Bangalore La Excellence offers a holistic approach to UPSC preparation, ensuring every student receives personalized mentorship and guidance.

Dr. Rambabu Paladugu, Chairman of La Excellence IAS Academy, expressed his pride and joy in the exceptional performance of the academy's students in the UPSC 2023 examination. He emphasized the academy's commitment to providing comprehensive and intensive courses tailored to prepare students for competitive exams like the IAS, IPS, etc. Dr. Paladugu highlighted the dedicated in-house faculty, trusted by governments, and the extensive test preparation offered by La Excellence.

Sai Kiran Nandala, AIR 27:

I have been part of Interview Guidance Program (IGP) of La Excellence, it has helped me in my interview preparation and their individual mentorship which was offered helped me to analyze my strengths and utilize them to crack the interview.

Merugu Kaushik, AIR 82

"I am immensely grateful to La Excellence IAS Academy for their unwavering support and dedication towards my UPSC preparation.The extensive test preparation and online support platform were instrumental in my success. 1-2-1 Interaction with Venkata Mohan sir, helped me in my preparation. La Excellence IAS truly stands as a landmark of consistent success, and I proudly attribute my achievement to their guidance."

Nagendra Babu Kumar, AIR 160

I have been part of La Excellence IAS Academy and worked as a Mentor, the Rapid Revision program (RRP) at the academy has helped me immensely to improve my performance this year, this was my 7th attempt. I Express my gratitude to Dr. Rambabu sir for his personal guidance and 1-2-1 Mentorship offered. The Interview Guidance Program (IGP) at Institute has also helped me to excel and crack the UPSC Interview.

Poola Dhanush AIR 480

I was a Classroom student of Dr.Rambabu sir, his teaching style and his approach to explain the subject in layman's language helped me to easily understand and remember concepts. His guidance and mentorship along with expert facilities at La excellence has made my journey to success possible.

"At La Excellence IAS Academy, we believe in nurturing talent and fostering a conducive learning environment. Our dedicated faculty, trusted by governments, and extensive test preparation ensure that our students are well-equipped to face the challenges of the UPSC examination." - Said Ram Mohan - Director Academics.

La Excellence IAS Academy's commitment to excellence extends beyond the classroom. The academy's state-of-the-art infrastructure, Top Experienced Faculty, including spacious classrooms, 24/7 Study Room Facility, and advanced technology resources, creates an optimal learning environment for students. Additionally, the academy's online support platform ensures continuous learning and guidance, even beyond the classroom hours.

La Excellence IAS Academy's remarkable performance in UPSC 2023 underscores its status as a beacon of excellence in the field of civil services preparation. Aspiring civil servants across India continue to choose La Excellence for its unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and success.

Here is the List of Rankers UPSC 2023:

Nandala Sai Kiran - AIR 27

Merugu Kaushik - AIR 82

Ravula Jayasimha Reddy - AIR 104

Aswin Mani Deep Kakumanu - AIR 148

Nagendra Babu Kumar - AIR 160

Jeenu Sri Jaswanth Chandra - AIR 162

Penkeesu Deeraj Reddy - AIR 173

G.Askshay Deepak - AIR 196

Ganasena Bhanu Sree - AIR 198

Kaanchgi Singhal - AIR 244

Manisha Sharma - AIR 307

Syed Mustafa Hashmi - AIR 312

Nimmanapali Pradeep Reddy - AIR 382

Banna Venkatesh - AIR 467

Poola Dhanush - AIR 480

K.Sreenivasulu - AIR 526

Nelluru Sai Teja - AIR 558

Kiran Saiempu - AIR 568

Ramareddipeta Rajinikanth - AIR 587

Potupureddi Bhargav - AIR 590

Mukuri Prince Kamal Raja - AIR 626

K.Arpitha - AIR 639

Santosh Shiradon - AIR 641

Aishwarya Nelli Syamala - AIR 649

Bharath C R - AIR 677

Sakshi Kumari - AIR 679

Chowhan Rajkumar - AIR 703

Gade Swetha - AIR 711

Vishal Are - AIR 718

Puneet S - AIR 795

V.Dhanunjaya Kumar - AIR 810

Lakshmi Banoth - AIR 828

Vasanth Kumar G - AIR 902

Karthik D - AIR 949

For students aspiring to become civil servants, La Excellence IAS Academy stands as the ultimate destination. With its comprehensive and intensive courses, personalized mentorship, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, La Excellence offers the perfect platform to turn aspirations into reality. Whether it's the rigorous test series, trusted faculty, or the innovative approach to UPSC preparation, La Excellence provides students with the tools they need to succeed in the competitive world of civil services.

With branches in Hyderabad and Bangalore, La Excellence IAS Academy has become the preferred choice for UPSC aspirants across India. La Excellene IAS Academy Offers more than 8+ Programs including 1 Year Foundational Course, Rapid Revision Programs for Prelims and Mains, Intensive Test Series and Interview Guidance Program. La Excellence is also launching Degree + IAS Course from Academic Year 2024-25.

The academy's commitment to personalized mentorship, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and rigorous test series has been instrumental in shaping the success stories of its students. For Admissions at La Excellence IAS Academy can contact: laex.in / 90522 92929.

