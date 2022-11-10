Dubai [UAE], November 10 (ANI/GPRC): India based Lancer Container Lines Ltd recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The African Peace and Security Union. The MoU was signed in Dubai by Khalik Chataiwala, Chairman, Lancer Container Lines Ltd and Roll Stephane Ngomat, Chairperson, The African Peace and Security Union. Announcing this in a press release, the officials involved said that this Memorandum of Understanding and Protocol of Agreement between the two parties is in furtherance of Port Logistics, ICD Port, Container Trading, Project Cargo, Container Yard, Freight Forwarding and all related requirements.

According to the agreement signed, The African Peace and Security Union will provide all assistance to Lancer Container Lines Ltd in all development activities within the space of the African states by facilitating and promoting the activities in all projects linked to Agenda 2063, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and free trade agreement implementation. They will actively support the implementation of all projects, as per the MoU, through various agreements between private sector and Governmental entities with thematic organization under condition that all those projects are linked to the Agenda 2063, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the continental free trade agreement and free movement of people.

"Lancer Container Lines Ltd is a leading international logistics service provider. The Company is operating over 86 overseas ports and all ICD locations & major ports in India. Lancer has grown fleets to 13000+ TEUs Shipping Containers servicing in more than 30 countries with strong presence in regions like India, Indian Subcontinent, UAE, South East Asia, MENA region and CIS countries with high volumes of Containers. Lancer also acts as an agent for some of the renowned container lines providing services to Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Indian subcontinent ports and Southeast Asia ports. Lancer has recently started a new segment offering services to Africa Hinterland through one of its wholly owned subsidiary named Globepoint Multimodal Logistics Pvt Ltd which is rapidly expanding. In the Lancer's East Africa division, the landlocked countries are served in a cost effective and time sensitive manner," said Khalik Chataiwala.

The African Peace and Security Union is a Pan African organization located in 54 Countries that are located in the African Continent. The African Peace and Security Union is guided by its vision of "Supporting Policies and programmes that promote Peace, Security and Stability in Africa, and foster Development of the Continent as well as forge partnership between governments and all segments of the society in particular private sector and professional groups". The African Peace and Security Union is a specialized structure working as a continental body that comprises the African Continent with a clear mandate to support policies and programs that promote stability and foster development and integration of the continent.

