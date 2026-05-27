Business News | Lapcare Celebrates Partner Success at DHURANDARR 2026 Mega Lucky Draw Event in New Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 27: Lapcare, one of India's leading consumer technology and IT peripheral brands, successfully hosted its flagship channel engagement event, DHURANDARR 2026 Mega Lucky Draw, at Hotel Crowne Plaza, Okhla, New Delhi, bringing together partners, distributors, and stakeholders from across the country for a grand celebration of performance, growth, and collaboration.

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The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from Lapcare's nationwide partner ecosystem, representing multiple regions and business segments. Designed as a high-impact channel incentive initiative, DHURANDARR 2026 reinforced Lapcare's continued commitment towards strengthening partner engagement through transparent programs, performance-driven rewards, and long-term business collaboration.

One of the biggest highlights of the event was the mega lucky draw featuring premium rewards, including a Tata Sierra, Harley Davidson X440, Hero Vida scooters, iPhone 16, iPad 11th Gen, OnePlus smartphones, and several other prizes. The live lucky draw announcements created an atmosphere of excitement and celebration among attending partners.

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Speaking on the occasion, Atul Gupta, Founder, Lapcare, said, "This success belongs to our entire partner community and team members across India. DHURANDARR 2026 reflects the strength of our association with channel partners who continue to contribute towards Lapcare's growth journey. We ensured that the entire lucky draw process remained completely transparent and fair, reinforcing trust and credibility across the ecosystem."

Adding further, Sandeep Popli, CEO, Lapcare, stated, "The response from partners across India has been phenomenal. What makes this initiative even more special is the recognition received by partners from Tier 2 and merging markets who are driving business growth at the ground level. Programs like DHURANDARR continue to energize our channel ecosystem and strengthen our momentum in the market."

While sharing his views with DT on the success of the initiative, Harshit Gupta, Director Marketing, Lapcare, said, "The response to the sales program has been extremely encouraging, and the overall outcomes have been very strong. We witnessed excellent participation from our partners, which reflects the trust and engagement built over the past few months. The entire program was executed in a completely transparent and fair manner, ensuring that the real winners were recognized for their performance and consistent effort. We are truly overwhelmed with the success of this initiative, especially after the extensive planning and execution efforts put in over the last three to four months. It has been a highly rewarding experience for the entire team."

The lucky draw process was conducted live on stage in the presence of partners and attendees, ensuring complete transparency throughout the selection process. The event was also livestreamed for wider partner participation across regions.

Among the top winners, MR Systems and Security won the Tata Sierra Car, while P.S. Smart Solutions received the Harley Davidson X440. Multiple partners across categories were also recognized with rewards, including scooters, smartphones, tablets, and other premium prizes.

Built around the campaign theme "Is BaarZyada Maar", the DHURANDARR 2026 sales program was designed to reward channel performance across Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets through slab-based incentives and large-scale recognition opportunities.

With strong participation, high-value rewards, and nationwide engagement, DHURANDARR 2026 further strengthened Lapcare's partner-first philosophy and reinforced its position as a trusted and growth-focused brand in India's IT distribution ecosystem.

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