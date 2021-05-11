Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) is generating a huge amount of interest across industries for Arc-based manufacturing.

Building up layers allows for a high degree of flexibility in component geometry for prototypes and small-batch production runs in particular WAAM is a more cost-effective solution than other additive processes for metal. Keeping the need of the hour as the priority and with the aim to build the Indian manufacturing industry and making it Atmanirbhar, Shree Rapid Technologies the enabler of 3D technology in India has partnered with Fronius the global leader in Innovation and Technology.

With the aim of being an end-to-end AM workflow provider unlike any other in the world, providing its clients with the opportunity to Design, Produce, and Post Process production ready parts under one roof SRT is set to become India's only complete Digital Manufacturing Workflow supplier.

Taking the first step in achieving its target, SRT's partnership with Fronius to provide the Indian manufacturing industry with innovative technologies such as WAAM, Wire arc additive manufacturing is a wire-based process and uses the gas metal arc welding process (GMAW). WAAM itself offers a number of advantages besides its high deposition rate (up to four kilograms per hour with steel materials).

Both Fronius and Shree Rapid Technologies have individually enjoyed strong growth in the past years and proved successful on the market. The aim is to further strengthen this leading technological position together, especially in the area of 3D Printing. The combination of existing products and solutions, as well as joint efforts in the future, will lay the foundation for shaping and growing the Additive Manufacturing market in India.

V.V. Kamath- Managing Director, Fronius India Private Limited commented, "The partnership is evolved around the idea of keeping futuristic demands of the markets as well as conserving precious metals used in the manufacturing. We are confident that Metal 3D printing in India will see a new dimension with this strong partnership!"

"Fronius, the global leader in innovation and technology, having them on board with us is of a great advantage to boost our aim of being the sole provider of end-to-end solutions in the Indian AM industry offering the best brands, providing our customers with the best solutions based on their specific needs and developing the Indian Digital Manufacturing Sector," said Nitin Chaudhari, Partner, SRT.

Website: www.shreerapid.com

For more information, visit: www.fronius.com/en/welding-technology

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)