New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Indian coal companies have deployed the latest technologies taking assistance from the international agencies and firms for mining coal in the country, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said coal companies always "strive to adopt best mining practices and technology for coal mining".

He said Surface Miners are being adopted in big way to eliminate the need of hazardous blasting for coal extraction, customer satisfaction and to cater to environmental needs.

Other modern technologies deployed to improve the quality of coal mining include 3D terrestrial laser scanner for greater accuracy in Over Burden (OB) measurement, the introduction of drone/ Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for improved mine mapping and monitoring - land reclamation, fire mapping, mine closure monitoring, and automated mist based water sprinkling system for dust suppression. (ANI)

