New Delhi [India], December 18: Lava International Limited, the leading Indian smartphone manufacturer, announced the launch of its latest innovation, the LAVA Blaze Duo 5G. This smartphone is crafted to meet the evolving needs of today's tech-savvy users, offering a blend of exceptional performance and innovative features at an introductory price starting Rs.14,999# (inclusive of bank offers). The Blaze Duo 5G will be available in two variants: 6GB+6GB* and 8GB+8GB*, both offering 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. Blaze Duo exclusive sale will begin on Amazon starting December 20th.

The Blaze Duo 5G is powered by the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset with AnTuTu Score of 500K+, ensuring robust performance across all applications. Its unique 4.02cm (1.58") Secondary AMOLED Rear Display provides unparalleled convenience for tasks like taking selfies with the rear camera, receiving calls, viewing notifications, and controlling music, all without turning on the main screen.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Singh, Head-Product, Lava International Ltd., said, "The Blaze Duo 5G represents a significant leap in smartphone innovation, embodying our commitment to delivering top-notch technology and user-centric design. This device is tailored for users who seek efficiency and superior performance in their daily lives. We are confident that the Blaze Duo 5G will redefine the smartphone experience for our consumers, offering unmatched convenience and a balanced lifestyle."

The Blaze Duo 5G features a stunning 16.94cm (6.67") 120Hz 3D Curved AMOLED Display that delivers vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling, enhancing the overall user experience. Its 64MP Sony sensor rear camera and 16MP selfie camera ensure that users can capture stunning photos and videos with ease. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging via a Type-C port, providing long-lasting battery life and quick recharging.

Key Features of LAVA Blaze Duo 5G:

* 4.02cm (1.58") Secondary AMOLED Rear Display: Perfect for multitasking, taking selfies, and managing notifications.

* LPDDR5 RAM & UFS 3.1 ROM: LPDDR 5 RAM offers significantly faster speed & higher bandwidth while UFS 3.1 ROM offers 2X write speeds & better latency compared to its previous generation

* 16.94cm (6.67") 120Hz 3D Curved AMOLED Display: Delivers vibrant visuals and fluid user experience.

* MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Chipset: Ensures seamless multitasking and gaming performance.

* 64MP Sony Sensor Rear Camera & 16MP Selfie Camera: Capture stunning photos and videos effortlessly.

* 5000mAh Battery with 33W Fast Charging: Provides long-lasting battery life and quick recharging.

* Latest Android 14 (Upgradable to Android 15): Offers a clean and intuitive user interface.

Pricing and Availability

Blaze Duo 5G comes with a sleek design, featuring a premium matte finish in two attractive color variants - Celestial Blue and Arctic White. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock for enhanced security and convenience. The Blaze Duo 5G sale will begin on December 20th, 2024, exclusively on Amazon, at an introductory price starting Rs14,999# (inclusive of bank offers).

#2K Bank Offer applicable on HDFC Bank Credit / Debit Card Transactions from 20th Dec'24 - 22nd Dec'24

Specifications for Blaze Duo

Under standard Lava testing conditions T&C^ - www.lavamobiles.com.

#ProudlyIndian | Made in India, Made for India

Lava International Limited, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is a pioneering mobile handset and solutions company in India, founded in 2009 with the vision to empower individuals. The company's corporate office and manufacturing facility, equipped with a production capacity of 42.52 million handsets per annum, are strategically located in Noida. Lava's commitment to innovation is reflected in its two state-of-the-art research and development centers in Noida, housing dedicated teams in software and hardware design. The company's extensive nationwide presence is facilitated by a robust retail network of 1.65 Lakh retailers, directly served by over 1000 distributors, and supported by a vast after-sales service network of 800+ professionally managed service centers. The brand has a global presence in 20+ countries.

Beyond smartphones, Lava is expanding its product portfolio to include smartwatches, Neckbands, Probuds, and an extended True Wireless Stereo (TWS) segment. The brand's credibility is underscored by being ranked the 'Most Trustworthy Brand' in the CMR Retail Sentiment Index.

