Business News | Layan Life by Anantara Launches a New Generation of Longevity Retreats for Women

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Layan LIFE by Anantara, the brand's flagship wellness retreat nestled within the luxurious Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, has unveiled a new collection of women-focused retreats designed to support, celebrate and empower women across all chapters of life -- from tech-overloaded teens and women navigating the hormonal fluctuations of midlife, to those entering their wiser years wanting to stay strong, mobile and well.

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Each programme combines advanced diagnostics, nutrition, movement and therapeutic treatments with Thailand's time-honoured healing traditions, creating a personalised experience rooted in evidence, empathy and balance.

The launch comes at a time when multi-generational and purpose-driven travel continue to rise. More women are choosing to travel together -- mothers and daughters, sisters, lifelong friends -- seeking experiences that offer learning, bonding and meaningful rest. Layan LIFE's retreats honour this shift beautifully: guests stay together, spend time together and enjoy shared workshops, yet each woman follows her own fully personalised wellness path tailored to her age, needs and goals.

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"At Layan LIFE, we recognise that a woman's wellbeing is never static," says Jennifer Sanvictores, General Manager at Layan LIFE. "Our bodies, hormones and emotional landscapes evolve with time. These retreats honour every stage with understanding, scientific accuracy and genuine care -- supporting women in ways that feel relevant, uplifting and deeply personal."

Longevity for LIFE

At the core of Layan LIFE's women-focused offerings is Longevity for LIFE, a preventive and regenerative wellness retreat designed to extend health span and support healthy biological ageing. The programme integrates advanced longevity diagnostics, Thai Traditional Medicine, functional nutrition, therapeutic movement, IV therapy and personalised wellbeing coaching. Through a carefully curated and medically guided approach, Longevity for LIFE supports hormonal balance, restores vitality, enhances resilience and promotes long-term sustainable health -- helping guests feel better, age better and live well for longer.

Under this retreat framework, Layan LIFE introduces two distinct women's specialty retreats.

3-Night Medically Guided Women's Longevity Retreat

Perimenopause, Menopause & Post-Menopause Support

This medically guided longevity retreat is designed to support women through midlife and beyond, addressing the physiological transitions of perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause with clarity, care and evidence-based support. Focusing on hormonal stability, preservation of bone and muscle health, metabolic and cardiovascular resilience, and cognitive and emotional wellbeing, the programme combines medical insight, lifestyle medicine, targeted longevity therapies and restorative practices.

Programme focus includes:

- Hormonal balance and symptom support- Bone density, muscle strength and mobility- Metabolic and cardiovascular health- Cognitive clarity, emotional wellbeing and vitality

3-Night Holistic Women's Wellness Retreat

Launched in celebration of March as Women's Wellness Month, this specialty retreat offers a holistic journey grounded in Thai Traditional Medicine. Designed to support hormonal balance, reproductive health, vitality and emotional wellbeing, the experience provides a deeply nurturing reset where ancient Thai healing wisdom meets mindful movement, therapeutic touch and restorative rituals.

Each element respects a woman's natural rhythms, recognising that true wellbeing emerges when the body is listened to, supported and gently restored. The retreat invites guests to slow down, reconnect inward and trust the body's innate intelligence -- allowing balance, energy and clarity to unfold naturally.

Who the retreat is designed for:

- Women experiencing hormonal imbalance, fatigue, chronic stress or sleep disruption- Women navigating perimenopause, menopause or post-partum recovery- Busy professionals seeking deep rest, renewal and reconnection- Women wishing to reconnect with their natural rhythm, intuition and vitality

All-inclusive retreats start from USD 1,000 per person, per night on double occupancy.

For further information or reservations, please contact Layan LIFE via WhatsApp (+66) 65 513 8651, telephone (+66) 076 317 210, email layanlife@anantara.com, or visit the Layan LIFE website www.layanlifephuket.com

About Layan Life

Layan LIFE is Minor's flagship wellness and longevity sanctuary in Phuket, located within the luxury Anantara Layan Phuket Resort. It offers personalized, evidence-based wellbeing and longevity experiences that integrate advanced diagnostics, medical science, Thai Traditional Medicine, holistic healing, precision nutrition, functional fitness, and mindful movement in a lush, nature-immersed beachfront setting by the Andaman Sea.

Designed around the "Whole of LIFE" philosophy, Layan LIFE supports guests of all ages, stages, and life goals from teens and young adults to midlife and active seniors with programmes that range from health optimization and performance enhancement to longevity. Guests are guided by a caring, multidisciplinary team of medical, wellness, and movement specialists through flexible half-day or multi-day immersive retreats. Each journey is personalized through careful assessment and post-retreat support, resulting in meaningful, measurable outcomes that promote long-term health span and enhance quality of life.

About Anantara Hotels & Resorts

A luxury hospitality brand for modern travellers, Anantara has connected guests to genuine places, people and stories in some of the world's most extraordinary destinations since 2001. Each Anantara embraces the surroundings and culture of its destination to create unforgettable memories for every guest. From city to sea, Anantara delivers heartfelt, Thai-inspired hospitality at its collection of over 50 hotels and resorts across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Indian Ocean.

Anantara is part of global hospitality group Minor Hotels and a member of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

Visit anantara.com for more information, and connect with Anantara on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

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