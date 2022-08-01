New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI/PNN): Lead India, an online legal services platform, is aiming to connect to 10,000 people per day, making its services accessible to a larger demographic. Lead India is a team of 5,000 legal professionals and subject matter experts, serving in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Allahabad. The Lead India platform currently connects 1,000+ per day and hopes to expand its serving base in the coming times.

Lead India started its journey in 2009 in the hands of Subhash Singh as a newspaper to fulfil the aspiration of true journalism. In 2017, it took the shape of a law firm to provide legal advice and other law-related services to the common masses. Finally, it was registered as Lead India Law Pvt. Ltd. in 2021. Moreover, Lead India Group was founded following our former president, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's vision to bring a revolution in the Indian legal services industry.

Lead India, one of the fastest-growing law firms, is an integrated technology-based platform that assists people through its website in getting high-class legal services in a cost-effective manner. Individuals can find hassle-free and reliable legal solutions to any legal problem and deal with all legal processes efficiently using their online platform. It has 5,000+ advocates and legal professionals who handle all kinds of legal services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Allahabad, and other Indian cities. Its diverse legal services include criminal, civil, marriage, drafting, registration, and other legal services.

Sharing the vision of the one-of-its-kind law firm, Founder Subhash Singh says, "India is a country where a large chunk of the population has no idea about their legal rights. As a result, speedy, equal, and hassle-free justice remain an unattainable feat to them. Lead India is an online firm dedicated to providing affordable legal aid to a larger population. It is a client-oriented firm with high integrity and complete transparency that upholds the constitutional spirit of equal justice. Lead India is determined to help all the people facing any legal issues all over India and emerge as the best legal platform in the country."

At Lead India, people get free advice on call from the best lawyers with expertise in their specific domain. Lead India's lawyers to prepare the best strategy for your case to deliver favourable outcomes. Individuals also use Lead India's unique case tracking function to track their case in a single click online. Moreover, what makes Lead India a reliable legal aid is its fixed rates without any hidden expenses.

Lead India has already served more than 15,000 clients with its legal services. The firm is now making moves to reach every corner of the country with its dependable and affordable legal aid. So, if you are looking for any legal services, then visit their website https://www.leadindia.law/.

