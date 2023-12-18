NewsVoir

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM Nagpur) today concluded its flagship event, the Zero Mile Samvad (ZMS), with an illustrious assembly of prominent figures and thought leaders. The summit served as a strategic platform for insightful discussions around entrepreneurship, tech innovation, skill development, adoption of new-age technologies, the shift towards renewable energy and the role of tier-2 cities in achieving the $5 trillion economy goal.

Also Read | TMC-Congress-Left Alliance Possible in West Bengal; INDIA Bloc PM Face To Be Decided Post-Poll, Says Mamata Banerjee.

The final day of the summit was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, Nitin Gadkari; Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis; Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant; Mohit Joshi, MD & CEO Designate, Tech Mahindra; Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, SBI; and General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff, along with other key dignitaries.

Union Minister of Road, Transport, and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said, "Before we contemplate the future, we must recall our past because that is where our future visions will emerge from. How our economic growth should be is the million-dollar question- our economy should be able to alleviate poverty, which can only be facilitated through capital investment, the creation of new jobs and the expansion of the growth rate. To achieve this vision, focusing on futuristic planning, technology, vision, and implementation is imperative. An optimal instance of such visionary development is the domestic automobile sector, which has grown from INR 7.5 lakh crores in 2014 to INR 12.5 lakh crores in 2023. We have moved from the 7th position on a global scale to the 3rd and, in the next five years, will become the world's top automobile manufacturing hub. We must visualise similar growth potential in other sectors to drive India's growth story forward."

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Lures Five-Year-Old Girl With Vada Pav, Abducts and Rapes Her in Surat; Arrested.

The event underscored the crucial role played by Maharashtra and Nagpur in spearheading India's journey towards a $5 trillion economy and beyond.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, said, "The Zero Mile Samvad is thought-provoking and paves the way towards achieving our goals. Today, we have aligned the central idea of the goals given to us by our Hon'ble PM to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2030. In the last nine years, we have seen the development of an AtmaNirbhar India, and the ongoing geopolitical situation has given us the opportunity to be at the forefront of the global supply chain ecosystem. Maharashtra, contributing around 15% to the national GDP, will be the gateway to India's trillion-dollar economy. Our focus will be on leveraging industries like EV, semiconductor, hardware manufacturing, green hydrogen and tourism."

The summit delved into critical subjects concerning Diversity and inclusion, Entrepreneurship, Technology, and the Green Energy Revolution, underscoring their pivotal roles in India's economic expansion.

Gen. Manoj Pandey, Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army, said, "The theme 'Shaping India's Triumph to a $5 Trillion Economy and Beyond" is relevant when the nation is at the cusp of transformative changes. What better way to deliberate on the nation's growth trajectory than amongst a congregation of academia, industry leaders and policymakers! Such dialogues foster a collective understanding of aspirations, perspectives, opportunities and challenges. The global community has acknowledged India's rise in a non-threatening manner and our responsible power stand. India's growth in stature brings with it recognition, additional responsibilities and opportunities, and challenges, and we need to ensure that our national interest remains paramount."

India's successful G-20 presidency, marked by significant global achievements, put a spotlight on the country's role in the global ecosystem. A key triumph was the consensus on digital public infrastructure, showcasing India's leadership in fostering digital inclusivity and cooperation.

Mohit Joshi, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Designate, Tech Mahindra, said, "The IT services industry is unique and has shown consistent growth at a healthy double-digit rate over time. I remain optimistic about the sector's future and believe there is still significant opportunity for growth. The IT services business is currently around $150 to $300 billion in terms of size, and there is an opportunity to take this to $500 billion by the early 2030s, in line with the recent estimates. Those who possess a deep understanding of technology and business and can apply human creativity will always have a place in this industry."

Premier educational institutions like IIM Nagpur play a crucial role in shaping India's growth story as the bedrock for the country's development and progress. By imparting quality education, these institutions not only equip the youth with the necessary skills but also foster a spirit of entrepreneurship and research, key to technological advancements and economic diversification.

Dr. Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM Nagpur, said, "At our signature Zero Mile Samvad, we have had various sessions and topics, from the policy, technocrat, startup, sustainability, green energy and culture and entertainment industries. These insightful conversations with distinguished speakers will drive India towards achieving its $5 trillion economy ambition. IIM Nagpur has become an epitome of excellent infrastructure on a national scale due to Shri Gadkari Ji's advice, guidance, and support, and we are focused on furthering this advancement."

The discussions also emphasised India's role as a technology hub, leveraging demographic diversity for economic transformation and unlocking opportunities across sectors such as startups, energy, banking, telecom, and education.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra and Chairman, Board of Governors, Indian Institute of Management Nagpur, said, "We want to make IIM Nagpur a global education hub and are keen to invite 100 CEOs from all over the world every three months to come and rewire themselves and offer globally standard programmes for our students. We have signed a MoU for global educational programmes in association with pre-eminent CEOs and CXOs, and it will create a differentiated focus for IIM Nagpur, thereby elevating our institute. As inspired by Shri Gadkari ji, we now believe that there are no constraints - we are dreaming big and working towards realising these dreams."

Zero Mile Samvad has inaugurated a new chapter in the history of Nagpur. The conference will be an annual event, inviting thought leaders from various industries to shape the country's future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)